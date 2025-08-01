The New York Yankees lit up trade deadline day by acquiring hard-throwing reliever Camilo Doval, and no reaction captured the fan energy better than the one from the Talkin' Yanks podcast.

During their live broadcast Thursday ahead of the MLB trade deadline, hosts Jimmy O’Brien (Jomboy), Jake Storiale (Talkin’ Jake), and Trevor Plouffe reacted in real time to news that the Yankees had acquired Doval from the San Francisco Giants. As the trade broke, Jake leapt from his seat with fists in the air, while Jomboy leaned in, grinning, and shouted, “Doval from the Giants?” Plouffe stayed seated, calmly watching his co-hosts lose their minds. His laid-back reaction only amplified the energy of the moment — a raw, unfiltered burst of emotion that perfectly echoed how many Yankees fans felt about the team’s aggressive bullpen upgrade.

The clip quickly made waves online after Talkin’ Yanks posted the video to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following caption attached to the clip of their reactions.

“The boys were BUZZING after the Camilo Doval news”

Their eruption wasn’t just for show—it reflected the broader significance of the Doval trade at the MLB trade deadline. New York had already bolstered its bullpen with the additions of David Bednar and Jake Bird, addressing a unit that entered the week ranked near the bottom of the league in ERA this July. With the former San Francisco reliever's 100+ mph sinker and All-Star resume joining the mix, the Yankees bullpen now projects as a legitimate postseason weapon.

To acquire Doval, the team sent the Giants a four-player package that included catcher Jesus Rodríguez, right-handers Trystan Vrieling and Carlos De La Rosa along with infielder Parks Harber. It was a steep price, but the type of move a true contender makes—and the Bronx Bombers are exactly that.

At 60-49, the club sits just 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and lead the AL Wild Card race. While they’ve gone just 18-22 in their last 40 games, the club has gained momentum with a 12-8 mark over the last 20. The front office saw a clear opportunity to fortify its bullpen and made one of the splashiest moves of the MLB trade deadline.

Jomboy, Jake and the Talkin’ Yanks crew gave fans the perfect reaction to a deal that shifts the balance in the American League. Whether it was Jake’s fist pump or Jomboy’s disbelief, their broadcast captured what the fanbase felt—shock, joy and playoff-level excitement.

