The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for a crucial 2025 season. But before they kick it off, they had an injury update to share about defensive lineman Eddrick Houston.

Ohio State began their first set of fall practice sessions this week. They held the first practice on Thursday, beginning the process of the routines that all the players will follow for the next couple of months.

However, the Buckeyes had an injury scare to begin the sessions. Houston suffered an apparent lower body injury, which had him leave for the remainder of the season. Despite this, ESPN insider Pete Thamel revealed that he got a positive update after he received early results.

“The lower body injury sustained in practice earlier today by Ohio State projected starting DT Eddrick Houston does not look like a long-term injury. The early results are that it’s not considered serious,” Thamel said, according to his sources.

What's next for Ohio State after Eddrick Houston update

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) runs during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's great news for an Ohio State Buckeyes squad that is looking to repeat as national champions to receive about Eddrick Houston.

Houston was a backup throughout the 2024 campaign. He made 11 appearances on the field, making seven tackles and two pass deflections. As a freshman, he made 141 snaps as it was the most in his class.

He was vying for a starting spot in the Buckeyes' defensive line before the injury. Luckily for him, it doesn't seem to be season-ending as his chances to have a solid role looks strong.

Ohio State is entering their seventh season with head coach Ryan Day leading the way. He boasts a 70-10 record with the Buckeyes, elevating them into the national spotlight as one of the best in the country.

2025 will be tough as the program will have a lot of targets on them from opponents. However, they have shown the quality and poise to not let that pressure discourage into accomplishing historic feat.

