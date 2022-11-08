By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022

Updated November 8, 2022

Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Irving’s suspension with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. The Nets’ point guard and NBA commissioner reportedly had a productive conversation. As a result, the path has been paved for Irving to work through his steps with Brooklyn.

Irving was originally slated to miss at least 5 games. Sean Marks later revealed major conditions for Kyrie Irving before he could return to the team.

“The conditions needed for Irving’s reinstatement included a public statement recognizing the film is antisemitic, an apology for supporting the film and the falsehoods within it, and training sessions on the dangers of hate speech, sources said. There would also need to be meetings with Brooklyn Jewish leaders.”

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Nets is unclear at the moment. There are many people around the NBA that believe Irving has already played his final game as a Net. Brooklyn understands that Irving may not be able to fulfill their requirements to return. It seems as if they are testing his desire to play basketball in Brooklyn again.

It is a positive sign that Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving discussed the situation. Meeting with Silver should help matters in the long run. But there is no question that Irving’s future not just as a Net, but in the league, is cloudy. Despite his immense talent, teams may be unwilling to take a risk on the controversial point guard. He’s dealt with no shortage of drama and off the court distractions over the past few seasons.

We will continue to monitor updates on this situation.