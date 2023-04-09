Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Nets locked themselves into a first-round matchup with the 76ers with a win Friday. Brooklyn will face off with Philadelphia in Sunday’s regular-season finale but is expected to rest nearly the entire rotation.

Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale and Seth Curry have already been ruled out. Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Edmond Sumner are listed as questionable. However, Dinwiddie’s comments after clinching the playoffs were fairly definitive regarding the status of Brooklyn’s rotation players Sunday:

“Man, ain’t going to be playing. Let’s be real,” the Nets point guard said postgame. “Even if we play, their (starters) aren’t going to play. Jacque (Vaughn) can’t say that. He’s the coach. He’s got to be all by the book and stuff. And they will probably be mad at me… The NBA don’t do that. Nobody in the NBA does it. You won’t be able to take anything from that film. You will probably have to go back to the one that we played where the shot didn’t count.”

Spencer Dinwiddie when asked about the meaning of the Nets-Sixers matchup Sunday ahead of playoffs: “Man, ain’t nobody gon be playing… Head coach can’t say that and they’ll probably be mad at me. It’s my birthday, so they’ll probably give me a pass. But, come on.” pic.twitter.com/vaWy81LXpD — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 8, 2023

The interesting question pertains to Nets breakout forward Mikal Bridges. The 26-year-old holds the NBA’s longest active games-played streak, appearing in all 391 of his games over the last five seasons. Bridges appeared intent on keeping that streak alive when asked Friday about his status against Philadelphia:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I mean, I’m fine, I’m healthy, so I should be fine for Sunday,” he said. “That’s the way to go with it.”

Head coach Jacque Vaughn seemed to indicate Bridges could appear for a brief stint Sunday:

“There’s different minutes and seconds that will actually technically be considered in what playing will be,” Vaughn said of Bridges’ status. “We’ll talk that out a little bit and have a conversation about what that looks like, but each team obviously wants to go into the playoffs being whole and healthy. That’s the goal for this group.”

The Nets are 0-3 against Philadelphia this season. Brooklyn will have a minimum of five days rest following the finale before Game 1, which will be scheduled for Saturday or Sunday.