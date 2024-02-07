This Nets rookie could see a bigger role shortly.

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away. For the Brooklyn Nets, that means fielding calls on several veterans, and for rookie Jalen Wilson, it means a potential opening in the team's rotation.

Veteran wings Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are among Brooklyn's top trade candidates. The Nets have reportedly held firm on high asking prices for both, seeking the equivalent of two first-round picks for Finney-Smith and one first-rounder for O'Neale. However, Wilson, the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year, has impressed with his physical defense, rebounding, and three-point shooting when called upon this season, inspiring confidence that he can fill a void left by a trade.

With Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, and Lonnie Walker sidelined Tuesday vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Wilson saw his first extended action in over a month, posting 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 18 minutes. The 51st pick in the 2023 draft looked comfortable defending Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on switches while shooting 2-of-3 from three and attacking the offensive boards.

Jalen Wilson strips Kyrie Irving leading to a transition three before forcing a Luka Doncic miss and burying a three on the other end. The kid is an NBA player. https://t.co/EGpedjS9Ci pic.twitter.com/9NQUKwfqQ3 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 7, 2024

“His energy, we needed it. I felt it out there on the floor,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said of Wilson's performance. “I thought he had a great pace about him whether it was going after a rebound, whether it was shooting the open three, whether it was trying to defend with physicality. He checked all those boxes. He’s a guy that has worked his entire life to get to this position. He’s been counted out, a four-year guy that has really paid his dues, and he continues to pay his dues.”

Wilson has played over 10 minutes five times in 12 appearances this season for the Nets. However, he's rarely looked out of place in those limited opportunities. In the G-League, he's been Long Island's leading scorer, averaging 19.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 47/37/75 shooting splits over 22 appearances.

Wilson was considered Brooklyn's most NBA-ready rookie coming out of the draft and Summer League. Having played four years at Kansas, the 23-year-old is older than Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe, who are in the middle of their third NBA seasons.

Jalen Wilson in the 1st half: 14 points

2 rebounds

3/4 FG

8/8 FT The rookie was all over the floor showing off his high motor. If Wilson can be a consistent floor-spacing threat, there's no reason he can't be an NBA rotation player. pic.twitter.com/PbaaEiS4Ag — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 28, 2023

Whether the Nets will part with one or both of Finney-Smith and O'Neale before 3 PM Thursday remains to be seen. Reports have indicated that they have not found a team willing to meet their asking prices thus far. However, at ten games under .500 approaching the All-Star break and a ways away from contention, the pair of 30-year-olds are unlikely to factor into the team's long-term plans.

When general manager Sean Marks finally does move on from the wing duo, Brooklyn's coaching staff should rest easy knowing they have Wilson waiting in the wings.