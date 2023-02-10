The Brooklyn Nets officially announced their trade sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns Thursday. The deal was expanded to a four-team trade with Milwaukee and Indiana. In exchange for Durant and T.J. Warren, the Nets acquire Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and one first-round pick swap.

Following the franchise-altering trade, Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement:

“After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success,” the Nets GM said. “Mikal and Cam are elite, ascending, versatile wings, plus the draft capital provides us additional avenues to continue to acquire talent. We remain steadfast in our commitment to building the team Brooklyn deserves. We are excited to welcome Mikal, Cam and their families to Brooklyn and thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.”

Bridges has developed a reputation as one of the league’s top defenders during his five NBA seasons. Offensively, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.2 points on 38.7 percent shooting from three this season. The wing is in the first year of a four-year, $91 million contract. Bridges caught up with Marks before the Nets matchup with the Chicago Bulls Thursday:

Johnson is one of the top floor-spacers in the league, shooting 43.1 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game over his last two seasons. At 6’8″, the forward offers a versatile defender who can guard across multiple positions. Also 26 years old, Johnson will be a restricted free agent this offseason with an $8 million qualifying offer.

With the acquisitions of Bridges (6’6″) and Johnson (6’8″), the Nets add even more length and athleticism to the rotation after bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie (6’6″) and Dorian Finney-Smith (6’7″) in Sunday’s Kyrie Irving trade. Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith will make their Nets debuts Thursday while Bridges and Johnson will suit up Saturday vs. Philadelphia.