At this point, it remains unclear when Kevin Durant will be able to return to action for the Brooklyn Nets. The former league MVP recently suffered a knee injury and while it is not considered to be overly serious, KD is expected to miss at least one month of action.

The Nets need as much help as they can get right now with their talisman down and out. As such, the front office has decided to make its first signing of the season. This comes in the form of undrafted guard Dru Smith, who according to Christopher Sargalto of the New York Post, has been brought on by the Nets on a two-way deal.

Smith obviously isn’t a household name. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard previously played five games with the Miami Heat earlier this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest. The Heat waived the former Missouri and University of Evansville standout on December 11 after his second two-way deal expired.

Dru Smith will take the place of rookie point guard Alondes Williams, who was waived by the Nets on Thursday. Smith will fill Brooklyn’s 15th and final roster spot, with the other two-way spot currently occupied by second-year combo guard David Duke Jr.

At this point, however, there’s no guarantee that Dru Smith will be able to break into head coach Jacque Vaughn’s rotation. He will get his chance, though, and his future in the NBA could be determined by how he performs for the Nets in the coming weeks.