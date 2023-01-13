Kendrick Perkins has been one of Kyrie Irving’s biggest critics. The former NBA big man recently called on the Brooklyn Nets superstar to step up to the plate amid Kevin Durant’s extended injury layoff. Kyrie had a chance to do just that on Thursday night — against the Boston Celtics, no less — but unfortunately for him, Irving just couldn’t will his team to victory against Jayson Tatum and Co.

As expected, Big Perk was quick to double down on his earlier call out for Kyrie. According to Perkins, it’s make-or-break time for the enigmatic point guard:

“Kyrie is a Superstar right??? Let’s see if he can carry this Nets team by not only putting up big numbers but getting WINS!!! So far he’s 0-1 since KD injury! Kyrie you’re on the clock!!! Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

To be fair, Kyrie dropped a game-high 24 points in his first game without KD. He didn’t shoot the ball well, though, going 9-of-24 from the field and a miserable 3-of-11 on his attempts from deep. The seven-time All-Star also logged two rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in 38 minutes of action.

Kyrie’s heroics were all in vain, though, as the Jaylen Brown and Al Horford-less Celtics came away with a 109-98 victory in the Barclays Center. Tatum led the charge for Boston with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, with no less than five other players also scoring in double digits for the C’s.

Irving’s next chance to respond to Perkins’ challenge will be on Sunday against the 19-23 Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Kyrie should have a better outing in that one.