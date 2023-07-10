When asked by NBA TV's Dennis Scott what the Brooklyn Nets need in order to take the next step as a franchise, veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie doesn't cite the growth of Mikal Bridges or the acquisition of Damian Lillard.

Instead, Dinwiddie tells Scott that “the easy answer” is Ben Simmons, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy,” Dinwiddie says.

“He could completely change the complexion of our team and can make us a really exciting group, especially defensively… I think he’s got it in him… I’m looking forward to seeing it this season.”

Simmons is at the most important juncture of his NBA career, with the majority of the NBA world believing he's at the point of no return after a pair of underwhelming seasons.

His reputation took its first major hit as he missed the entire 2021-22 season amid a holdout (following a trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers) and a nerve impingement. Already maligned by those who couldn't take their eyes or minds off of him passing out of a layup attempt in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the main question about Simmons at that point was whether or not he would finally be willing to take jumpers.

However, as he knocked off the rust and was placed in a utility role offensively, his numbers took a dramatic hit. The three-time All-Star went from averaging 14.3 points in 32.4 minutes per game — then career-lows — in 2020-21 to averaging new career-lows of 6.9 points in 26.3 minutes per game last season. With everyone looking for the negatives, his perimeter defense, playmaking and transition play were overshadowed by his mistakes and the times that he looked out of place in his new role.

If he's healthy, that may change next season though.