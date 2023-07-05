It's been a few days now since Damian Lillard requested a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers but at this point, nothing has materialized yet. After naming the Miami Heat as his preferred team, it is clear that South Beach is currently the prime landing spot for the seven-time All-Star. Tyler Herro has been a name that has prominently figured in trade rumors, and right now, the Brooklyn Nets seem to want to get in on the action.

NBA guru Brian Windhorst of ESPN has dropped a crucial update on this whole trade saga. According to Windy, the Nets could be in the mix for Herro:

“It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well,” Windhorst said. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They're actually a candidate to make a trade where they bring in more salary than they send out.”

.@WindhorstESPN said he's heard the Nets would have interest in acquiring Tyler Herro: “It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They're actually a candidate to make a… pic.twitter.com/mwUz859POp — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) July 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This update comes via Nets beat reporter Erik Slater of ClutchPoints, who also had a very interesting piece about how a three-team trade between the Nets, the Heat, and the Blazers could come to fruition. In his intriguing trade scenario, Lillard ends up in Miami, while Herro gets to take his talents to Brooklyn. Portland, on the other hand, would acquire a whole lot of assets in the deal.

Obviously, the Damian Lillard-to-Miami deal is not dead. It appears that it's just more complicated than most folks assumed. It also seems that Tyler Herro and the Nets are going to be an integral part of any potential deal.