Nets’ Trendon Watford beginning season-long audition with debut vs. Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets are welcoming back a potential rotation piece after an extended absence. Trendon Watford will make his season debut on Sunday against the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old had been sidelined since early in training camp due to a hamstring strain.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez had a simple message for Watford ahead of his first game action of 2024-25.

“I told him just don't overthink it. Just focus on doing the right things,” Fernandez said. “When you’re open shoot it. Get to your spots. Defensivel, pressure the ball. Don't be too focused on, ‘Am I going to make shots?' I don't care about that. Just feel good. You're going to help the team, whatever the minutes are.”

Watford is entering his second season with the Nets after signing a $2.7 million qualifying offer this summer. At 6-foot-8 with impressive ball-handling ability, the 23-year-old adds a versatile depth piece to Brooklyn's rotation.

Trendon Watford could step into expanded role this season with Nets

Watford saw a role change with the Nets in 2023-24. After playing his first two NBA seasons as a small-ball five with the Portland Trail Blazers, he transitioned to a point-forward role with Brooklyn. He impressed during limited opportunities, averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 52.7 percent shooting in 13.6 minutes per game.

The second-year Net presents an additional ball-handling option alongside Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas this season.

“I learned how to play a lot of different positions [last season]. I was on-ball a lot and sort of at the point a lot. I just learned that I can do it,” Watford said at media day. “That was my first year playing on-ball that much since college. I came in as a rookie as a five then transitioned to a four as time went on, and then last year was my first year sort of playing the point… Just feeling comfortable within myself and within my game. Just playing off the guys that are here. I felt comfortable doing that, and I look forward to doing it again this year.”

Watford's most impactful stretch in 2023-24 came at the end of the season. He averaged 12.9 points and 2.2 assists on 54 percent shooting while seeing expanded minutes over his final 11 appearances. The forward showed promise as a three-point threat during that span, shooting 44.0 percent on 2.3 attempts per game.

Watford upped his three-point volume in his first season with the Nets, shooting 39.7 percent on 2.9 attempts per 36 minutes. He shot 33.3 percent on 1.8 attempts per 36 minutes over two seasons with the Blazers. His continued development as a floor-spacing threat will be crucial to his ability to carve out a long-term NBA role.

This season will be an extended audition for Watford ahead of his unrestricted free agency this summer. His first opportunity will come against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Nets will then host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday before departing for a four-game road trip with matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.