With the ongoing situation between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons, the football world is wondering what the end result of the relationship will be. As the contract standoff between the Cowboys and Parsons continues, there is talk within the organization of potential expectations regarding the situation.

While the contract dispute has been ongoing, it reached a breaking point when Parsons publicly requested a trade from Dallas, with owner Jerry Jones downplaying it. However, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan would say on the show that “a lot of people” around the team don't see Parsons' trade request as a bluff, though he mentions that he doesn't believe the relationship is lost.

“I don’t think it’s lost, but it’s in need of repair,” Belt said. “The way things are currently, they want out. The Cowboys have to be the ones to extend the olive branch and say, ‘Hey, we’ll fix this.’”

Speaking of someone on the team, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott would comment on the dispute and say that he has “faith” in Jones and the front office to get a deal done with the star pass rusher, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I've got faith in the Joneses and the team as I do in Micah and his team,” Prescott said Thursday. “11 is a Cowboy.”

“At the end of the day, it is business,” Prescott continued. “We can't make something business personal. I think when you do that, that's where the division comes… Once that business deal happens, you can move forward,” according to The Athletic.

Jerry Jones on potential “handshake” deal with Micah Parsons

While the Cowboys' star in Parsons is nursing a back injury, the two sides are still in contract negotiations, despite the public trade request. Jones would even speak about what could be considered an old-school approach in the form of a “handshake deal,” rather than having anything in writing, saying that is how he acquired the team in the first place.

“I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake,” Jones said, via Ari Meirov. “It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later… The fundamental, I'm buyin' and you're gonna sell it to me for that range, that's done. And those are done with eye contact and a handshake.

“Just so you understand, the way that I communicate with people that I negotiate with, so let's leave it at that,” Jones continued.”There is no question that in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing. All parties do. We have a contract in writing, yet we're still talking about renegotiating. So, so much for that.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Dallas and Parsons ends, but their regular season starts on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.