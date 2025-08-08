In this Madden 26 Kicking Guide, we'll show you how to kick field goals, punts, onside kicks, and kickoffs. Overall, Madden 26 includes two ways to kick, and we'll go over how both work, as well as their control schemes. Additionally, the NFL adjusted its dynamic kickoff rules once again, changing how you may want to approach your kicks in 2025 and beyond. So this will be your one-stop shop for all things kicking in Madden 26.

Madden 26 Kicking Guide – How to Kick Field Goals, Punts, and Kickoffs

To kick a Field Goal, Punt, or Kickoff in Madden, the player must use the Left Stick to aim the direction of their kick, and use one of two method's to charge the kick's power and accuracy:

Classic Kicking System – Combines the Power & Accuracy of your kick into one meter.

Combines the Power & Accuracy of your kick into one meter. Multi-Meter Kicking System – Splits Accuracy & Power into two different meters

Furthermore, Madden 26 players can choose between one of two kicking control schemes:

Tap & Tap – This scheme requires well-timed taps of the button

Tap & Hold – This scheme requires well-timed presses of the button, letting go when you reach optimal power

Classic Kicking Explained

Classic Kicking works similarly to Madden titles of old. Use the Left Stick to aim your kick while accounting for any interference from the wind. It automatically uses Tap & Tap, so you only need to press the X/A button three times:

Once to start the play

A second time when the two arrows match with the white line at the top of the meter (with the number ‘100' next to it)

A third time when you reach the initial starting point of the meter (there will be an X/A icon, depending on your platform, showing you where to press the button)

If done successfully, your kick will have a greater chance of making it past the uprights.

Multi-Meter Kicking Explained

Multi-Meter Kicking also requires you to use the Left Stick to aim the direction of your kick. But you can also influence your power and accuracy, regardless of which kicking control scheme you use. But before we explain that, let's explain both of the meters you'll be watching out for:

The first meter (the horizontal one) represents accuracy. You must use the left stick and aim the ball in the direction of the goal post. However, keep in mind that weather and wind may affect your kick's accuracy. Therefore, adjust your kick in anticipation of the wind movements.

Additionally, you must either Hold or Tap the kicking button when the meter is in or as close to the green as possible. You can still sometimes convert a field goal if it's off, but the closer you are to the middle, the more accurate your kick will be.

Second (the vertical meter) comes the Power meter. Although each kicker has their own Kick Power attribute, you still need to influence the power of their kick. Again, you must tap or hold the meter and tap again or release when the meter just before it hits the red area at the apex of the meter. Once you begin tap or hold, the meter will go up, so be prepared to make it all count.

Overall, a good rule of thumb for Field Goals is:

Reaching as close to the green meter as possible on the accuracy meter (horizontal)

Charge the kick until it reaches just below the red area at the tip of the power meter.

Ideally, we all prefer touchdowns. But sometimes you just need to put three points up on the board, regardless of the situation.

How to Perform Punts & Kickoffs – Sky, Squib, and Onside Kicks

On Punts and Kickoffs, you have various ways of sending the ball over to your opponent:

Article Continues Below

Sky Kicks are high kicks that do not go far. However, because they take longer to land, it wastes both time and allows your defenders more time to reach the returner. Overall, it prevents teams from returning the ball, and is good for late-game situations when you want to avoid a miracle.

Squib Kicks provide a similar function, but for kickoffs. They're low kicks, intended to go short distances and prevent big returns. Typically, these kicks force slower CPU players to pick the ball up. With slow speeds and limited blocking, they often don't go far.

Backspins are kicks that actually bounce back towards the kicker, for the most part. This works well if you want to avoid a touchback on a punt, and if you want the other team to start in bad field position

Deep Kicks on Kickoffs, as the name suggests, are powerful kicks. They'll usually force a touchback, which may be useful. But if you've seen the new kickoff rules, you definitely don't want to allow multiple touchbacks.

Lastly, Onside Kicks let you recover the ball right after completing a drive. These are typically used when you're down by one or more scores and don't have the time to play defense. However, failing an Onside Kick allows the team to recover the ball at great field position, making it a risky play to select.

However, in the NFL, only trailing teams can call for an Onside Kick. Fortunately, you can do it at any time in the game. Overall, there are three types of Onside Kicks:

On High Kicks, you can have one of your players jump in the air to recover the ball. Conversely, low kicks let you sweep the ball under players' legs, making it difficult for them to recover. None of these are easy to perform, but you can use the game's training mode to for practice.

Regardless of which kick you use, remember to know how the accuracy and power meters work. Also make sure to set the kick type to the one you want to use via the Game Settings menu.

Madden 26 Dynamic Kickoff Explained

Dynamic Kickoffs return to the NFL in 2025, and they return in Madden as well. No matter how silly the idea of having this system in the NFL, we fans must be gracious and considerate viewers.

You can read about the full changes and rules of the Dynamic Kickoff here, which should help you understand how it works. But essentially, there's a few things to keep note of:

Kickers should aim the ball deep into the landing zone as possible (1-20 yard line) without it going into the end zone or out of bounds

If the ball lands in the Landing Zone, it must be returned

Kicked balls that land in the end zone are a touchback to the 35 yard-line.

Kicking team players can't move until the ball hits the ground/player in the landing zone

Lastly, we want to remind you that each kicker also has their own power and accuracy attributes. While you may be good, you're also restricted to the talent level of your kicker. Therefore, make sure to invest in a clutch kicker and ensure easy kicks every time.

Overall, that wraps up our Madden 26 Kicking Guide on Punts, Kickoffs, and Field Goals. We hope this guide helps you across a variety of Special Teams situations.

