The Chicago Cubs are fighting for the National League Central lead with the blistering hot Milwaukee Brewers. After trading for Kyle Tucker in the offseason, the expectations are high on the north side. At the MLB trade deadline, Cubs GM Carter Hawkins added Michael Soroka and Willi Castro. But he spoke with ESPN's Jesse Rogers about how he did not match the level of his rival GMs.

“It's hard when you see other teams you're competing with get really good players, but those aren't decisions you're making in the moment,” Hawkins told Rogers. “Their decisions you're making over the course of the week and month. It takes some discipline, especially in a moment when you see things moving that way, but we were able to stick to our approach and felt really good about the adds we were able to make.”

Hawkins continued, “Teams are trying to find that guy that can lock down the eighth or ninth inning, but that also costs a lot. That costs a lot of future wins. We have a responsibility to the 2025 Cubs but also the 2032 Cubs. That's not always popular in the moment, but it's decisions we have to make.”

The Cubs added Soroka, who made one start before landing on the injured list. Injuries have been the problem for the Chicago rotation, with Justin Steele out for the season. While Soroka will be out for some time, he was not going to change the rotation for the postseason. He may be more effective in the bullpen in important games.

The Cubs will prioritize signing Tucker this offseason, but they need pitching regardless. Without Matthew Boyd this year, they may not be in the playoff situation they are in right now. Both needs should be filled in the offseason, especially if they fall short of the World Series.