The UFC has officially added an exciting bantamweight showdown between Marlon “Chito” Vera and Canada's own Aiemann Zahabi to the UFC Vancouver fight card scheduled for October 18, 2025. Both fighters are top-ten contenders in the 135-pound division, promising a high-stakes battle in front of the Canadian crowd at Rogers Arena.

Aiemann Zahabi, ranked 10th in the bantamweight division, is riding a six-fight win streak, highlighted by a major victory over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 315 in May. Zahabi, brother of renowned trainer Firas Zahabi, has built momentum as a tough and skilled competitor, eager to climb further up the rankings.

WHAT A FIGHT 👏 #UFC315 How did you score Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi?! pic.twitter.com/j1lkHFhhhl — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 11, 2025

On the other side, Marlon Vera, ranked 7th, is a seasoned contender with a record of 23 wins, 10 losses, and 1 draw. Vera was initially slated to fight Mario Bautista in June but pulled out due to injury. Since then, he has been preparing to bounce back after losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Sean O’Malley, two of the division’s elite fighters. Vera’s experience and aggressive style contrast Zahabi’s technical striking and durability, setting the stage for a compelling clash that could have significant implications for bantamweight title contention.

Main Event Spotlight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Headlining the card is the highly anticipated return of Umar Nurmagomedov, who will face off against surging contender Mario Bautista. This bantamweight headline fight signals a pivotal moment in the division. Nurmagomedov, coming off his first professional defeat at UFC 299 to Merab Dvalishvili, is looking to reclaim his path to title contention. Known as a prodigy from Dagestan and a member of the famed Nurmagomedov fighting family, Umar's return is highly anticipated by fans worldwide. His loss, though tough, serves as a learning point on his journey back to stardom.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista is set to headline UFC fight night October 18th in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada per @TeamKhabib #UFC #ufcfighnight #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/f5clzUqpg1 — ufc addictt (@ufc_addictt) August 3, 2025

Mario Bautista arrives on a five-fight winning streak, with notable victories over former title challengers and renowned fighters, marking him as a serious threat and rising star in the bantamweight ranks. Bautista’s fast hands, dynamic scrambling, and calm cage demeanor will test Umar’s skills and resolve, ensuring that this main event will feature high-level competition and thrilling exchanges.

For Nurmagomedov, a victory means reigniting his pursuit of the bantamweight belt, potentially setting up a rematch with Dvalishvili. For Bautista, a win could propel him into his first legitimate title shot, adding immense stakes to their encounter. UFC Vancouver's Rogers Arena is expected to be electric for this showdown, with Nurmagomedov accompanied by his legendary cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov and his elite team, adding even more narrative weight and anticipation to the bout.

Confirmed Bouts on the UFC Vancouver Card

In addition to the stellar matchups of Vera vs. Zahabi and Nurmagomedov vs. Bautista, several exciting fights have been confirmed for UFC Vancouver. One notable inclusion is Canadian flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius, ranked fifth, who will take on France’s number two contender Manon “The Beast” Fiorot. This fight adds depth to the card, showcasing elite talent in multiple divisions to the enthusiastic Vancouver crowd.

THE RISE CONTINUES 🇨🇦 St. Catharines' Jasmine Jasudavicius (No. 5) will take on Manon Fiorot (No. 2) at #UFCVancouver on October 18 👊 pic.twitter.com/jhWBkrtGJf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2025

UFC Vancouver Fight Card

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmin Jasudavicius

Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Bruno Silva vs. HyunSung Park

Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira

Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos

Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui

The event consolidates a mixture of top-ranked contenders and established veterans across weight classes, promising a night full of action and meaningful fights that could reshape several divisional landscapes. With Vera and Zahabi’s bantamweight clash, Nurmagomedov’s headline bout, and Jasudavicius’s flyweight contest, the card is shaping up to be one of the most exciting UFC events of the fall 2025 schedule.

UFC Vancouver on October 18th promises intense battles, career-defining moments, and compelling storylines. Fans will witness a mix of redemption quests, rising stars challenging veterans, and thrilling matchups within some of the UFC’s most competitive weight classes. The addition of Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi and the presence of Umar Nurmagomedov’s return fight ensure UFC Vancouver is an event that fight fans will not want to miss come this October.