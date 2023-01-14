The Brooklyn Nets were at a crossroads following a disastrous 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended. Blow it up or keep pushing forward was the dilemma facing a Brooklyn team fresh off a trade request from Kevin Durant.

The Nets chose the latter and have posted the league’s best record (20-5) since Irving returned from suspension. Brooklyn now holds the league’s third-best record and stands alone in second place in the Eastern Conference following the recent hot stretch. The Nets will be buyers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Brooklyn, like a lot of other contenders out there in both conferences, sees a marketplace right now that is much more of a seller’s than a buyer’s market,” Wojnarowski said. “Just not enough teams have really made the decision that they’re gonna be sellers, that they’re out of it for the play-in or the playoffs, and usually that happens closer to that Feb. 9 deadline.

“I think Brooklyn’s gonna be active. I think they’re gonna look to upgrade, particularly in the frontcourt.”

Woj says Nets are looking to upgrade at the trade deadline, particularly in the frontcourt. Another article citing an Eastern Conference exec said the same thing earlier today. Trade deadline is one month away.

It should be no surprise that the Nets are looking to bolster their frontcourt. Brooklyn ranks dead last in both offensive and defensive rebound percentage this season. Another report from Heavy Sports citing an unnamed Eastern Conference executive detailed a similar message regarding the Nets’ intentions ahead of the deadline.

“The Nets are definitely looking for a deal, but they want to bring in a star who can play alongside what they have. They’d be in the market for a power-forward type, maybe a rebounder,” the executive suggested.

The source also said Nets general manager Sean Marks’ job could be on the line, something that may be acting as extra motivation to add another piece to aid Brooklyn’s title hopes.

“The Nets are as active as anyone right now. Look, they have had a miserable year, right? Going back to the Harden stuff, him getting traded a year ago, the Kyrie stuff, the Durant stuff, then Steve Nash getting fired, and the Ime Udoka thing,” the exec continued. “For Sean (Marks), this is a do-or-die thing. His job is on the line here, too. So he is trying to find a way to get something in that can help them, that can complete the roster.”

The Nets have been linked to Hawks forward John Collins in recent weeks. However, the big man is shooting a career-worst 23.1 percent from three this season and presents a shoddy fit next to Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton as a tweener forward/center who struggles defending wings and guards off switches.

If the Nets are indeed targeting a “power-forward type”, Kyle Kuzma should be near the top of their list. Kuzma is on a $13 million expiring contract for a struggling Washington team and offers added rebounding, defensive versatility and three-level scoring. The forward is averaging a career-high 21.3 points while grabbing 7.4 boards per game this season.

KYLE KUZMA FOR THE WIN

Kuzma offers a secondary creator who can shoot or attack the rim off the dribble, something the Nets don’t do nearly enough. Further, his physicality and 6’9″ frame would bolster Brooklyn’s rebounding, particularly in small-ball lineups with Ben Simmons at the five. The 27-year-old recently complimented the Nets’ play during their historic hot stretch in a tweet.

Brooklyn is big time flowing!! KD should def be top of the mvp hunt

Washington would risk losing Kuzma for nothing this summer if they hold onto him past the deadline.

The Nets have a sizable pool of trade assets including mid-sized contracts such as Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills, as well as young prospects in Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Brooklyn can use their own first-round pick in 2027 or 2029 and/or Philadelphia’s 2027 first-rounder in a potential deal.

Kevin Durant is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an MCL sprain. Kyrie Irving and the Nets will look to keep pace in the East standings during that span with the trade deadline looming.