After weeks of grueling practices in the sun and a pair of games at home, the New England Patriots’ preseason Week 3 matchup comes against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Ahead of the Patriots-Raiders game, we’ll be making our Patriots preseason Week 3 predictions.

The two joint practices earlier in the week weren’t full of animosity, like they were with the Carolina Panthers last week prior to their preseason game, but the headlines coming out of them weren’t too great for the Patriots either. New England’s offense reportedly struggled for much of Tuesday’s practice, but bounced back on Wednesday.

The Patriots’ offense will have one final tune-up, at least in a live game setting, on Friday. As the unit struggled for much of the preseason, Friday will be the last chance for New England’s offense to settle things before the regular season begins on Sept. 11 at Miami.

4. Jakobi Meyers will have the biggest impact of the offensive starters

One of the common themes throughout training camp is Meyers’ impact in the receiving game. The Patriots’ leading receiver from last season appears likely to hold that title again in 2022, being Mac Jones’ most targeted receiver through much of training camp.

Meyers continued to rack up targets during joint practices with the Raiders. Just on Wednesday, Meyers reportedly had five receptions on seven targets. Two of those receptions were touchdown grabs, which were reportedly heavily contested.

While he has been solid for much of camp, Meyers actually didn’t have much of an impact last week against the Panthers. He only had a reception on a bubble screen for four yards.

This catch from Jakobi Meyers yesterday was something else 😳👀pic.twitter.com/a8hbHJ1VQi — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) January 10, 2022

Following his strong practices in Vegas this week, though, it’s easy to think that Meyers will have an impressive outing against the Raiders on Friday. It’s unknown how much the starters will play, but considering that the offensive starters have only played three or four series so far (depending on the players) in the preseason, Meyers should get a fair amount of playing time.

3. Kendrick Bourne gets involved

A major headline following last Friday’s preseason game was the absence of Bourne, who was quiet for much of camp before appearing to throw a punch in a fight and had an equipment issue during a joint practice with the Panthers last week.

It appears the tide is starting to change a bit for Bourne in joint practices this week.

Playing against the offensive coordinator who helped him have a career year, Bourne reportedly made an impressive touchdown grab from Jones at the end of a two-minute drill of Tuesday’s practice. He also had another reception on two extra targets following that catch in Tuesday’s practice. Bourne also had a pair of catches during team drills of Wednesday’s practice

KENDRICK BOURNE GOES UP TO MAKE THE PHENOMENAL TOUCHDOWN CATCH! pic.twitter.com/3OXyEoKBk0 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 14, 2021

According to several offensive players, the Patriots’ new system benefits speedy players and allows them to make plays with the ball in their hands. If that’s the case, Bourne’s silent camp up until this week is certainly curious. It appears though Bourne is finally starting to get targets, and as he hasn’t played yet this preseason, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get a lot of action on Friday, especially given Mac Jones’ endorsement.

2. The Patriots’ defensive line wins the battle in the trenches

One of the pleasant surprises of camp has been how forceful the Patriots’ defensive line has been.

Sure, they’ve gone up against a struggling offense for much of it, but New England also has some emerging standouts along the line. In the interior, second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore was arguably the best player in camp for the Patriots, bringing constant pressure in pass rushes and recording some stuffs, showing improvement in his rush defense. Davon Godchaux has consistently made plays against the run while also batting down a couple passes at the line throughout camp.

Moving a bit outside, defensive end Deatrich Wise had a strong showing in one of the joint practices against the Panthers, recording a would-be sack and a couple pressures that day before a solid outing in last Friday’s preseason game. Matthew Judon also looks every bit of the strong pass rusher he was a year ago, too. He reportedly recorded a pair of would-be sacks in joint practices this week. So did Josh Uche, who is looking to break out this season.

Christian Barmore will put your QB in a body bag. pic.twitter.com/eOye4rsQfr — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) August 20, 2022

Not many offensive lines were worse than the Raiders last season. As they conclude the preseason, the Patriots’ defensive line should have a good day against them. However…

1. New England’s secondary will struggle

The Patriots’ cornerback room is either filled with unproven rookies or uncertain situations. Jalen Mills is a full-time outside corner after being thrown in that spot last season. Jonathan Jones moved out to the outside after several solid seasons in the slot. Third-round rookie Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant replace Jonathan Jones at nickel.

Jack Jones (a fourth-round rookie), Terrance Mitchell (an NFL journeyman) and Shaun Wade (entering his second season after not playing his rookie year) make up the second unit of corners.

So, going up against Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow went as you would expect. Adams reportedly dominated for much of the joint practices, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he did the same thing in whatever playing time he gets on Friday. Bryant actually usurped Marcus Jones for snaps on the first unit in the slot corner spot at practice this week, but Renfrow reportedly still had some success against him.

Entering the final preseason game, it appears that all three of the Joneses plus Mills and Bryant are locks to make the roster, while Mitchell and Wade are on the bubble. If either Mitchell or Wade makes a big play or two on Friday, it could cement either of their roster chances to make the final 53-man roster.