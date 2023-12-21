The Pro Volleyball Federation launches with a landmark CBS Sports deal, igniting a new era for women's volleyball.

The Pro Volleyball Federation, a new U.S. professional women's volleyball league, has struck a pivotal deal with CBS Sports, marking its first major media partnership.

The multiyear agreement, announced on Thursday as part of PVF's comprehensive media rights package, is set to bring a minimum of 10 matches to television screens in 2024, including the semifinals and championship match of the PVF’s championship weekend.

Established in 2022 by Whinham and Stephen Evans, PVF is gearing up for its inaugural season in January with seven franchises: Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Vegas Thrill, Grand Rapids Rise, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando Valkyries and San Diego Mojo. Expansion is already on the horizon, with teams in Dallas, Indianapolis and Kansas City slated to join in 2025.

“This is another groundbreaking day in the history of Pro Volleyball Federation,” PVF co-founder Dave Whinham said, as reported by Asli Pelit of Sportico. “We have a great partner that believes in the growth of women’s professional volleyball in North America. We are very proud of this relationship and excited about the dynamic new ways we will be able to present our matches within the CBS Sports platform.”

Major sports leagues, celebrities part of Pro Volleyball Federation ownership group

The Pro Volleyball Federation boasts ownership representation from major sports leagues, including MLB, the NHL and the NBA. Notably, Dan DeVos, chairman of DP Fox Sports & Entertainment and part of the ownership groups of the Orlando Magic and Chicago Cubs, operates the Grand Rapids Rise. The Las Vegas Thrill has ties to the Golden Knights ownership group, and the Kansas City franchise is backed by members of the Kansas City Royals and Sacramento Kings ownership groups. Additionally, volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings is an investor and part of the San Diego ownership group.

“(Volleyball) is the only team sport in the world where the women’s version doesn’t take a backseat to the men’s version,” Evans said. “And most people will tell you that the women’s version is more fun to watch and attend. It’s not a thing taking away from the men’s game. It’s just a different game.”

The initial college draft of the league selected 35 players, including Asjia O’Neal. O'Neal, a notable player from the University of Texas, became the first draft pick, joining the Columbus team.

PVF, which joins Athletes Unlimited and League One Volleyball (LOVB) as the country's third professional women's volleyball league, offers an average player salary of $60,000, with top earners receiving up to $100,000. The league's season runs from January to mid-May.

The CBS Sports broadcasts in 2024 will primarily be on CBS Sports Network, with potential games on CBS during the partnership.