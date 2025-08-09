The Milwaukee Brewers are on a seven game winning streak. In a tight game against the New York Mets in their series opener on Friday night, their momentum almost stopped. However, outfielder Blake Perkins stepped up and threw Starling Marte out at home plate to give his team a 3-2 win. The young player made up for Jackson Chourio's absence and them some recently.

Perkins' start on Friday was the 18th game he has played so far this season. Despite his lack of opportunity on the field, the 28-year-old was ready when him number got called. He jumped on the ball that Jeff McNeil hit into center field, getting it to home plate before Marte could come in to score. However, Perkins' play means just a little more when it comes agains the Mets.

New York dispatched Milwaukee in the National League Wild Card Series last season in heart-breaking fashion. Perkins, who did not play in that series, still carries a bit of negative sentiment towards the Mets. He spoke to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy about the play and his perspective on the highlight play. According to Perkins, his throw meant a lot, both for him and his teammates.

“Obviously we have some history with these guys, and it feels incredible to come through right there,” Perkins said.

An injury held Perkins out of the lineup for the majority of this season. However, his return could not have come at a better time. When Chourio went onto the injured list with a hamstring issue, Brewers manager Pat Murphy turned to Perkins. The replacement has been seamless as Milwaukee continues to string wins together.

Brewers catcher William Contreras compared Friday night's matchup to a playoff game. If Perkins continues to step up like he did against the Mets, Milwaukee's outfield is in good hands while Chourio recovers. The Brewers are one of the top teams in Major League baseball this season. Plays like the one Perkins made are why many experts believe in their World Series chances.