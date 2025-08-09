The New York Giants opened their 2025 preseason slate up the road in Buffalo against the Bills. The Giants are currently down 25-24 in the fourth quarter. While many don't take too much stock in preseason results, it's always nice to see rookies suit up for their first NFL contest. New York's rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, played the majority of the game's first half. He drew praise for his performance from NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X (formerly Twitter).

Very impressive debut for Jaxson Dart. He finishes the first half 12-for-19 for 154 yards, a TD and two FG drives. Should’ve had a few more completions, too. #Giants have to be pleased. pic.twitter.com/XYfa3x0YjQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 9, 2025

“Very impressive debut for Jaxson Dart,” posted Garafolo on Saturday. “He finishes the first half 12-for-19 for 154 yards, a TD and two FG drives. Should’ve had a few more completions, too. #Giants have to be pleased.”

While it is a preseason contest, it was still impressive to see just how well Dart performed. He didn't look overwhelmed and was calm under pressure. The former Ole Miss signal caller showed off his arm, completing a few nice passes, including the gorgeous touchdown pass shown above by Garafolo. This season is a make or break one for the Giants leadership, most notably GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. If the team struggles this year, will they turn to Dart at some point?

Can Brian Daboll develop Jaxson Dart into next Giants franchise QB?

If Daboll does indeed have to turn to Dart at some point, it means a number of scenarios could have played out. After all, the team did sign veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and has Tommy DeVito on the roster as well. Wilson started the game and led the offense to a field goal in his lone drive of the afternoon. For the rest of Saturday's first half, it was all Dart.

There were a few different reasons why the former Rebel climbed up draft boards throughout this year's process. He's tough, experienced, athletic, intelligent and a lot more. He played for one of college football's best offensive minds in Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. The rookie knows what it takes to win. If Dart becomes the Giants' starting signal caller at some point this season, can Daboll develop him into the next franchise icon at the position? If so, then the head coach and Schoen could live to see year five at the MetLife Stadium.