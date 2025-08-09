On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills started the preseason against the New York Giants. They are trying to rebuild from a brutal training camp and look ahead to what is destined to be another high-expectation-filled year.

However, linebacker Keonta Jenkins was injured in the second half.

He subsequently had to leave the game after suffering a hand laceration. Buffalo announced that Jenkins is likely to return.

This year, the Bills are indeed expected to be playoff, if not, Super Bowl contenders. In essence, the Bills are looking to achieve their sixth consecutive AFC East title led by MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

Meanwhile, the Bills are trying to keep everyone healthy. In addition to Jenkins, they are dealing with a rash of injuries affecting primarily their offensive line.

WR Khalil Shakir is expected to be out 4-5 weeks due to an ankle sprain. Also, Buffalo signed kicker Caden Davis since Tyler Bass was out due to a pelvic injury.

As for Jenkins, he is entering his first full season in the NFL. Coming out of Virginia Tech, Jenkins went undrafted before signing with Buffalo in late April.

What Keonta Jenkins brings to the Bills

At Virginia Tech, Jenkins became known as a “STAR” player. In other words, he took on the dual role of being a linebacker and safety.

While there, Jenkins also solidified his place as an effective playmaker. He can accumulate interceptions and can also force fumbles.

Altogether, the 2024 campaign was his standout season. Jenkins tallied 65 tackles (38 solo), including 9.0 TFLs and a sack.

On two occasions, he forced a fumble against Clemson (Nov. 9) and Duke (Nov. 23).  This year, the Bills are looking to bolster their effectiveness on defense.

For Jenkins, he fits right into that system with his need to grow. His physicality and ability to make big plays are additional assets.

