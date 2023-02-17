Joe Burrow is as savvy as it gets on the football field. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is putting his instincts to the test off the field as well as he’s reportedly a major investor in a professional women’s volleyball league, the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Alongside him as investors in the league are former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, Burrow’s parents Jimmy and Robin, and several prominent figures in the volleyball scene. Even singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is getting involved, putting money in to become an owner of a franchise that will take part in the league out of Nebraska, via TMZ Sports:

“It’s on the way up and to be a small part in what these ladies created is pretty incredible to me. I think it’s gonna change sports forever,” said Jason Derulo on becoming a team owner.

Derulo has made his intentions known that he wants to help volleyball players “living their dreams” playing the sport they love.

“Women’s volleyball is actually leading. It’s not the guys this time that are leading. I’d like for real pro volleyball to be the platform that just changes women’s sports forever.”

Joe Burrow’s Pro Volleyball Federation is slated to launch in February of 2024 with plans to play in large arenas throughout the country. Everyone knows football is king in the US, especially Burrow. But that doesn’t mean other sports can’t thrive and grow alongside it.