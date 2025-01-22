The Detroit Lions lost Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears on Monday as he became their new head coach. This is not entirely a surprise, as Lions head coach Dan Campbell mentioned the possibility of losing his coordinators. Now, it appears as if defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could head to the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints. And he could take a prominent offensive assistant with him.

Glenn has touched down in Detroit after interviewing with the Jets, according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz mentioned that Glenn has an offer from the Jets, and the job is his if he wants it. If he does, Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell could head to New York with the Detroit defensive playmaker.

“Glenn is currently constructing his potential staff, which would ideally include Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell — if he doesn’t get the OC job in Detroit — who could be in play as the OC for Glenn,” Schultz posted on social media on Tuesday night.

Lions' Mark Brunell has had success with Jared Goff

Mark Brunell, along with many Lions coaches, played in the NFL. Brunell most notably played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, spending eight full seasons as their starting quarterback. Brunell also played for the Washington Commanders, Saints, and Jets before retiring in 2012.

In 2012, Brunell began his coaching career at Providence School, a private high school in Jacksonville. One year later, he became the head coach at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. He held that position until 2020. Brunell finished his tenure at the school with a total record of 51-32-1.

In 2021, Brunell joined the Lions staff under Dan Campbell. He was hired as the quarterbacks coach and worked with Jared Goff following a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Goff has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL under Brunell's auspices. In 2024, Goff threw for 4629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Brunell has never served as a coordinator at any level. However, Goff's development in Detroit has certainly spoken for itself. If Aaron Glenn lands a head coaching job, it would make perfect sense to see Brunell take a logical step up.

Schultz noted that Brunell could also be in play for a promotion in Detroit. The Lions have a few in-house candidates for their offensive coordinator opening alongside Brunell. Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, and offensive line coach Hank Fraley are among potential Ben Johnson replacements.

The Lions are in for a major overhaul on their coaching staff this offseason. How that pans out on the field certainly remains to be seen. In any event, keep an eye on Brunell as he potentially moves up in the NFL coaching ranks during this hiring cycle.