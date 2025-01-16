NFL fans now know who's on the short list for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He's interviewed for every head coaching opening including the New Orleans Saints. But the New York Jets have risen to his first choice, per one insider.

Glenn is the front runner for the open Jets post, per Brian Costello of the New York Post Wednesday. The Jets are replacing Robert Saleh. New York fired him during the regular season after compiling a 20-36 record.

“Aaron Glenn feels like the favorite for the coaching job. I am not saying that based off anything I’ve been told by the Jets. He just checks the boxes in a lot of ways,” Costello wrote.

There is, however, an issue involving Glenn's potential hire as Jets head coach.

“The only issue is his lack of head coaching experience, but I think he can overcome that in the Jets’ eyes with a strong second interview,” Costello wrote. “I know there is speculation that Glenn might go to the Saints, but he has told people the Jets are his first choice. We’ll see if it plays out that way.”

Costello isn't the first reporter to reveal Glenn as the favorite. Glenn got called a Jets fit by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Who can Saints turn to if Jets hire Aaron Glenn?

Meanwhile for the Saints, it appears they'll lose out on nabbing their former player and assistant. Glenn played in New Orleans for the 2008 season at cornerback, which became his last NFL playing stop. He later coached the Saints defensive backs from 2016 to 2020.

The Saints, though, haven't just targeted Glenn for their open vacancy. The franchise even interviewed candidates with expertise on offense.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed Thursday. The 37-year-old has been with the Giants since 2022. However, he won super Bowl LIV as Patrick Mahomes' quarterback coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kafka spent 2017 to 2021 with the Chiefs.

Anthony Weaver is another on the Saints' radar. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator completed a virtual interview last Wednesday. Weaver previously served as defensive line coach of the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2023.