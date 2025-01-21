For years, the Chicago Bears have been waiting for a head coach like Ben Johnson to guide their franchise. As such, the team gave its new leader the warmest possible welcome upon his initial entrance into the team facilities at Halas Hall.

After a long ovation, Johnson addressed his new co-workers with joy. The 38-year-old declared Chicago as his new home, saying that he is “exactly where [he] wants to be.”

“My family and I, we are beyond excited,” Johnson said. “This is exactly where we wanted to be.”

Johnson officially signed with the Bears on Jan. 20, becoming the second new head coach of the 2025 offseason. Mike Vrabel, who signed with the New England Patriots on Jan. 12, was the first.

Johnson has been one of the most popular head coaching candidates throughout his successful three-year tenure as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. In 2024, he interviewed with multiple teams but opted to remain with the Lions. However, he will now transition to head coach for the first time in his career.

Following a rough 2024 campaign, Johnson perfectly fits what the Bears desired in their next head coach. The front office made it clear that they desired an offensive-minded coach at the helm to give Caleb Williams his best chance to succeed in 2025 after a tumultuous rookie season.

Ben Johnson succeeds Matt Eberflus as Bears' head coach

Johnson's hiring comes roughly two months after the Bears fired previous head coach Matt Eberflus. The team promoted former offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to interim head coach. The team was reportedly interested in Brown as the potential full-time answer before ultimately extending an offer to Johnson.

With just one day on the job, Johnson has yet to name any assistant coaches to fill out his staff. As a decorated offensive coordinator, his most intriguing hires will come on the defensive side of the ball.

Johnson becomes the 18th head coach in Bears history and the latest addition to the team's recent carousel. Since firing Lovie Smith in 2012, Chicago has not retained a head coach for more than four seasons. Since Smith's exit, the team has had just one winning season in the last 12 years.