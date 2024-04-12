The Minnesota Vikings are in desperate need for a new quarterback. After the departure of Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, the team currently has Sam Darnold as their QB1. For a team that has clear goals to be competitive, they cannot afford to have a player of Darnold's caliber on the team.
Because of that, there are talks of the Vikings potentially packaging the 11th and 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to trade up. With so many good quarterbacks available at the top, that seems to be the logical option. However, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the chances of a trade happening is at “fifty percent”. Not great odds, especially for the Vikings. (text from USA Today)
“According to one ESPN insider, the chances are “fifty percent.” ESPN recently published an article going around the league and looking at the latest draft buzz on each team. Insider Kevin Seifert reported on the Vikings, stating that their preference is to trade up in the draft. However, quoting general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings need a “complicit” team and “flexibility” to pivot if no trade offers are accepted.”
Fans were initially optimistic that the Vikings could execute a trade up. After all, there were teams in the early first round that don't exactly need a younger quarterback. The Chicago Bears, for example, might choose to go down a few spots after getting Caleb Williams. However, it seems like Minnesota might have trouble getting a higher pick with their current haul.
At their current position, the Vikings are put in a tough position. All of the top quarterbacks are projected to be out by #11, and reaching for the available QBs is unattractive at best. They'll certainly try to make the best of their current situation, but right now, it's not looking pretty.
Vikings' QB options
In the same report, Seibert notes that the Vikings are extremely likely to select a QB in the draft. That makes total sense, given their current situation. With the talent on their roster, executing a full-on rebuild is tough. They have one of the better defenses in the league. Oh, and they have this guy called Justin Jefferson. He's pretty good, too.
However, there aren't really a lot of solid “win-now” quarterbacks available on the market right now. Darnold was probably their best option in free agency… which says a lot. The NFL draft is the Vikings' best bet to potentially get a stud at quarterback with limited risk. If the stars align for Minnesota, whoever they take will be an instant-impact quarterback for today and the future.
This season is a make-or-break season for the Vikings. Jefferson is due for a new contract, after all. The star wide receiver is looking at a lot of things for his decision. Surely, one of the most important factors will be how competitive Minnesota can be. If Jefferson feels like the team can't compete for a title, then he might be incentivized to leave.
What will Minnesota do this season? How will they address this sticky situation they found themselves in?