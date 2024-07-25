With the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants took wideout Malik Nabers out of Louisiana State. But, based on the latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, Nabers might not have ended up as a Giant.

Leading up to the night of the draft, New York wanted to select their future quarterback to replace Daniel Jones. For quite a while, the Giants and the New England Patriots talked about a trade that would move New York up to the third overall pick. Eventually, the Giants elected to pass on trading with the Patriots, who took quarterback Drake Maye, since the asking price was far too high.

Instead, with a quarterback out of reach, New York shifted focus to grab a wide receiver with their focus on Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., or Rome Odunze. New York general manager Joe Schoen set up contingency plans that involved trading up and down, ensuring they could get their preferred target and future draft capital. But, if the first five picks went in a particular order, Schoen had a deal with the Chicago Bears that could've altered the entire draft.

The deal between the Bears and Giants that would've broken the 2024 NFL Draft

If Nabers, Harrison, and quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jaden Daniels, and Maye made up the first five picks, the Giants had a trade in place with the Bears to swap picks and move down to No. 9 while adding a third- and fourth-rounder and giving up a fifth-rounder. If that trade were to happen, New York would've shifted their focus to Odunze or tight end Brock Bowers, who the Giants felt would both be available.

Offensive lineman Joe Alt, who went fifth-overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, was also in the mix for the No. 9 pick if he was available, and New York finalized the trade. Based on the footage shown during Hard Knocks, that was also what Chicago believed. The Bears, meanwhile, were looking to move up to No. 5 to take Odunze to make sure they didn't lose out on their top receiver to compliment Caleb Williams.

But the trade fizzled out since Alt went to the Chargers, where new head coach Jim Harbaugh will lean on him for their rugged rushing game. Ultimately, it might've been best for all parties involved since the Giants got one of their top receiving choices in Nabers while the Bears got their guy in Odunze.