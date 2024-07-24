A lot of mandatory training camps are now in full swing in the league. This also means that there are contract holdouts when it comes to every team and the Green Bay Packers are not safe. Matt LaFleur is not likely going to have Jordan Love until Brian Gutekunst and the front office give him a sufficient contract. However, this holdout in the Packers training camp could be all worth it.

Jordan Love's contract with the Packers is set to expire by the end of the season. For 2023, Brian Gutekunst and the front office only managed to give him a one-year deal that ranged to him earning up to $22.5 million with $13.5 million of it being guaranteed. Now, the signal caller for Matt LaFleur's squad has proven himself a year after Aaron Rodgers' departure.

Understandably, he is expected to make a lot more money once he gets a contract extension. However, it might blow Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson's contract valuation out of the water. Diana Russi of The Athletic gave a big inside scoop about the Packers' contract situation with Love.

“I believe Jordan Love is going to be the highest-paid quarterback in football when this does wrap up. I do believe that he's going to beat out both Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow, right? So, you figure they are the highest-paid quarterbacks right now, making around $55 million a year. It's all about guaranteeing money, right? That is always going to be the topic of conversations when doing these deals in terms of the importance,” Russini declared.

How big of a contract are the Packers giving Jordan Love?

Love more than earned this big bag that is ahead of him before he joins LaFleur back in training camp. He notched 4,159 passing yards with an insane 64.2% completion rate throughout his first season as the Packers' primary quarterback. He also led the squad to the end zone a lot which led to 32 touchdowns. While his 11 interceptions still leave a lot to be desired, the signal caller still has time to improve.

Brian Gutekunst and the Packers' front office could be gearing up for something historic. Love's new contract is expected to clock in at a five-year length. It might also be valued at around $300 million according to some projections. It is also reported that a deal could be done soon with not much waiting time such that he could rejoin training camps.

“And so, from what I was told, they are still trying to knock out the final language of this contract. But both sides have been very consistent that they feel good about it, and it should be done not later, but sooner,” Russini added.

To put it into perspective, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence hold the records for being the highest-paid quarterbacks in league history. The Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller notched a five-year deal worth $275 million. Joe Burrow has also been given the same amount to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals for half a decade. Will these rumors and projections come to life in the Packers system?