The Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their reign atop the NFL after winning their third Super Bowl in five years. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are two players who have been present for all three championships, playing a vital role in the Chiefs' offensive production. They have had a fair share of amusing off-the-field moments as well. Mahomes made a hilarious confirmation about one of Kelce's scary antics.

Kelce's brother Jason joined an NFL video interview and was asked about a funny altercation that took place in 2015 when Travis was doing another video interview. Jason allegedly called Travis about something, and the video showed Travis' ringtone being the signature sound from Star Wars character R2-D2. Patrick Mahomes confirmed that Kelce still has the same sound saved in his phone:

“That man still has that ringtone lol,” Mahomes wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a laughing emoji.

It seems the beloved Star Wars character still holds significance to Kelce nine years later.

Despite being 34 years old, Travis Kelce remains one of the Chiefs' top offensive contributors. He amassed 984 and five touchdowns on 93 receptions during the 2023-24 season. Kelce has no plans to stop playing soon, he revealed in June of 2024.

“I really can’t put a timeframe on [retirement]. I love coming to work every single day. I know there’s opportunities for me outside of football,” he said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon.”

Can Chiefs 3-peat in 2025?

After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Patrick Mahomes confidently reassured fans that Kansas City was going for their third straight title.

“We appreciate everything ya'll do…we know we had to go on the road last year, but I promise you next year we'll be at home. We're going for that three-peat so don't get it twisted. We're doing it. Three times, the first time in NFL history. Love ya'll,” Mahomes said, per Adam Schefter.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Mahomes produced big numbers. He threw for 4,183 yards, 27, touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 63.1. Furthermore, he was instrumental in helping the Chiefs battle through their tough 2024 playoff matchups. As long he remains on the team, the Chiefs have a chance to run with the best in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see how Kansas City's stars fare as they approach another exciting run in the AFC.