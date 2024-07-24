Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, has a blunt message for Taylor Swift's stalker, who also threatened his son. The stalker was recently arrested before Swift's stay in Germany on the “Eras” tour.

On Facebook, Ed Kelce posted an article from Forbes about Taylor Swift's stalker being arrested. He had a short and sweet response to the news.

“Love to know who this come-b***h is,” he said.

Travis Kelce's dad is a protective father looking out for his son. The stalker had sent threatening messages to Swift and Kelce. However, he was arrested before the July 17.

The stalker was held in custody until after her shows in Gelsenkirchen were over. He was supposed to be released on Saturday, July 20. The stalker had a ticket to the July 17 show but was arrested during the entry checks ahead of it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since September 2023 and have become a pop culture spectacle. Speculation that the two were dating sparked after Swift appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

She would subsequently show up to 12 more games, bringing her 2023 season total to 13 (her favorite number). These games included Super Bowl LVIII, in which the Chiefs defeated the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22.

After the Super Bowl, Kelce has returned the favor by continuing to attend Swift's “Eras” tour concerts. Throughout the European leg, he was seen at several shows and even appeared on stage during one. During Swift's June 23, 2024, show in London, England, Kelce performed as one of her background dancers during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Their relationship has continued to grow the longer it has gone. Kelce recently embarked on a $72,000 shopping spree for Swift. He bought her several luxury brand clothing items.

The “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is an ongoing concert tour from Swift. It is arguably her biggest venture to date. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift plays 45 songs from almost all her albums.

The tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of 2023 touring North America before closing the year out by playing shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

After taking a few months off, Swift resumed the tour in February 2024 with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. She would take another two-month hiatus before beginning the European leg of the tour in Nanterre, France.

Throughout the summer, Swift has played shows in several countries. She is getting down to the last few dates — she will close out the leg with shows in Poland, Austria, and England after finishing up in Germany.

Finally, the last 18 shows of the “Eras” tour will occur from October through December. Swift will play nine dates in the United States before performing the final nine in Canada.

To commemorate the tour, Swift released a concert film. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released on October 13, 2023, and was a huge hit. It made over $260 million during its record-breaking box office run. The concert film opened to $93.2 million domestically during its opening weekend.