NFL training camp is underway and tempers are already flaring. Chiefs defender George Karlaftis hit wide receiver/running back Kadarius Toney hard during a tackle on Wednesday, and tight end Travis Kelce was clearly not a fan of Karlaftis' actions.

Video via KC Sports Network:

Toney immediately stands back up and fires the football in frustration. Kelce can later be seen sharing strong words with Karlaftis.

It needs to be remembered that incidents such as this occurring during training camps and practices is not uncommon in the NFL. Football is an extremely physical game which can lead to intense moments between players. Yes, that means teammates will sometimes get frustrated with one another.

In the end, Toney, Kelce and Karlaftis are all teammates. They will move on from the incident with the ultimate goal of earning a third consecutive Super Bowl victory during the upcoming campaign.

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney plan

Toney endured an up-and-down 2023 season. The Chiefs are now experimenting by having Toney spend some time with the running backs. Although he is receiving reps at the running back position, it isn't clear if he will transition to becoming a full time running back.

Either way, the Chiefs are hoping that Toney will bounce back in 2024. He is a talented player who just needs a confidence boost. Toney can be a difference-maker when he's playing up to his full potential.

The Chiefs have dominated the NFL over the past couple of years. Every team in the league has their eyes on Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are intent on winning yet another championship, however.

The Chiefs project to be a dangerous team once again. They will face numerous obstacles on their journey to yet another championship. There is a reason why winning three championships in a row is so uncommon.