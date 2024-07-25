Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is seemingly trending in a positive direction as he recovers from his 2023 Achilles tear, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Falcons HC Raheem Morris said QB Kirk Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, has been medically cleared but the Falcons will be diligent with him and other players coming off injury in their ‘modified reps,'” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins, who previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, joined the Falcons this offseason. Atlanta is hoping that Cousins can help the Falcons take the next step forward as they look to compete in 2024. At the moment, the QB is focused on returning from his previous injury concern. Atlanta will proceed with caution with Cousins.

Falcons' QB situation

Uncertainty emerged after Atlanta selected Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. The move led many people around the NFL world to question the Falcons since they had already added Cousins.

Cousins is still expected to be the starting quarterback in 2024. Atlanta likely envisions Penix becoming the starting QB at some point down the road. He could be referred to as the quarterback of the future.

Penix will receive the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Cousins. Cousins, 35, has played in the NFL since 2012 and his veteran prowess should help Penix's NFL development.

In 2023, Cousins was limited to eight games due to the aforementioned Achilles injury. The injury was devastating to say the least. Minnesota had high expectations with Cousins leading the way, but those expectations were limited amid his injury absence.

Now Cousins is receiving an opportunity for a fresh start with the Falcons. The veteran QB is expected to see “modified reps” in training camp for now. The hope is that he will be ready for the beginning of the upcoming 2024 NFL season.