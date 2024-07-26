The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a tough situation with their 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick, Byron Murphy II, who is allegedly being blackmailed, according to his lawyer.

On Friday, screenshots of social media posts and alleged direct messages between Murphy and an apparent OnlyFans model started emerging online. In these pics, the model accuses the rookie defensive tackle of owing them $15,000, among other things. Shortly after, Murphy’s agent and lawyer, Ron Slavin, released a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Recently, my client Byron Murphy was the victim of an extrusion attempt from a text conversation that began and ended online. He had no contact with this person. This blackmail scheme has targeted other young players in the league. We have notified the NFL, turned the matter over to the FBI. Anyone involved in this scheme will be prosecuted.”

As of Friday morning, Pacific time, the Seahawks have not made any official comment on the still-developing situation.

Complicating matters for Murphy in this situation is the fact that the former Texas Longhorns standout recently got engaged to his fiancé, Maya, which the Seahawks did share on their X feed.

Byron Murphy II is a DeSoto, Texas native who attended in-state Texas for three seasons. In 2023, the DT won Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and made first-team All-Big 12 after putting up 5.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss.

Murphy declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season and was one of the highest-rated defensive prospects in that class. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick, making him the second defensive player to come off the board in the first round after UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu.

The 21-year-old is now in Seahawks training camp ahead of the 2024 campaign. Rookies reported on July 17 and veterans joined them to officially start the preseason on July. 23.