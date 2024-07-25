After missing the first three days of the Baltimore Ravens' training camp action due to an illness, Lamar Jackson made a triumphant return to action on Wednesday afternoon. Fans were pumped to see the reigning MVP back on the field in action for their team, as he figures to be set to play a huge role in their quest to win a championship this season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if Jackson's return went all that well. He lasted just one hour on the field, and he didn't look all that great as he was leaving the field. Reports indicated that Jackson still wasn't feeling great, so it seems like he may have rushed his way back onto the field before he had fully recovered from whatever illness he's been dealing with.

“Lamar Jackson made his training camp debut Wednesday, but the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player lasted only an hour. After missing the first three days of Ravens training camp, Jackson left the field midway through Wednesday's workout. He looked weary while walking across the field and into the team facility, and he was not feeling well, according to a source. Jackson didn't look like himself in his first practice back. He split snaps with backup Josh Johnson, throwing one completion in team drills and one interception. He was picked off by Marlon Humphrey on an overthrown pass.” – Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Ravens hoping Lamar Jackson can find a way to get healthy

Given that it's only training camp, it's not all that consequential for Jackson to be missing these practices. The best thing he can do is relax and get fully healthy, but being the competitor that he is, he wanted to get back on the field after sitting out the start of training camp. Even the two-time MVP is human, though, as he quickly realized he was not ready to return.

Baltimore is going to want Jackson to get healthy as soon as possible so that he can get back into the swing of things, but considering how it's only July, they aren't going to rush him back on the field, especially given how Wednesday's practice fared. So, fans are back in wait-and-see mode with Jackson after his return to action didn't end going very well.