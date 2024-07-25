The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with Brandon Aiyuk's contract drama all offseason long, and now, they have another big issue they have to deal with in Trent Williams. While Aiyuk is holding in after he reported to training camp, Williams didn't report at all, and is believed to be holding out as he seeks a new deal.

Both players are more than deserving of new deals, but it has put quite a strain on the Niners front office as they try to figure out how to extend all their great players. In the meantime, business is continuing on at training camp, and the team opted to place Williams on the reserve/did not report list, confirming the notion that he is holding out.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Another official holdout: 49ers placed OT Trent Williams on the Reserve/Did Not Report List.”

49ers have another big contract situation to address with Trent Williams

Williams has long established himself as one of the premier left tackles in the league, and while he already makes a decent sum of money, he wants to get paid as if he's the best of the best. Even though he just turned 36 years old, Williams has shown no signs of slowing down yet, and if the Niners want to keep Brock Purdy standing up upright under center, they are going to want to find a way to make their star offensive lineman happy.

This is just another issue that San Francisco's front office has to figure out, and it's making for an increasingly tricky training camp. At some point, the Niners aren't going to be able to hand all of their key players extensions, and it's fair to wonder if we have reached that point. So even though Williams isn't at training camp, his situation is one that bears watching over the coming weeks.