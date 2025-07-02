The Arizona Cardinals are entering a pivotal phase of their rebuild, having aggressively fortified their defense in recent offseasons but still searching for the right mix of offensive firepower and long-term stability in the trenches. With the 2025 season on the horizon and expectations mounting for Kyler Murray and his supporting cast, it’s never too soon to look ahead at the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are three prospects, each filling a critical need, whom the Cardinals should be tracking closely throughout the upcoming college football campaign.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Few prospects in the 2026 class have generated as much early buzz as Antonio Williams, the dynamic Clemson receiver projected by multiple analysts as a first-round talent and a perfect fit for Arizona’s offense. Williams, who will enter the draft as a redshirt junior, has already compiled an impressive collegiate résumé despite an injury-shortened sophomore year.

Williams burst onto the scene as a freshman, earning ESPN True Freshman All-American and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors after posting 56 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns. His sophomore campaign was derailed by injury, but he rebounded in 2024 with a standout season: 75 receptions, nearly 1,000 yards, and an ACC-leading 11 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-ACC recognition.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Williams combines quickness, route-running savvy, and positional versatility. He has the ability to line up both outside and in the slot, making him an ideal complement to the bigger Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona’s 2024 first-round pick. The Cardinals’ offense, while productive, has lacked a true deep threat to stretch defenses and open up the field for Kyler Murray. Williams’ speed and shiftiness could be exactly what Arizona needs to unlock its vertical passing game and prevent defenses from crowding the box or focusing solely on Harrison.

Given the Cardinals’ recent investments in defense and the need to maximize Murray’s prime, adding a playmaker like Williams would be a logical move, especially if he continues to develop as a reliable, explosive target.

Rod Moore, S, Michigan

While Arizona’s defensive overhaul has been substantial, the secondary remains an area where long-term talent could make a difference. Rod Moore, Michigan’s standout safety, is a name to watch as the Cardinals potentially look to add another playmaker on the back end.

INTERCEPTED

ROD MOORE

AND MICHIGAN

WILL WIN THE GAME pic.twitter.com/Whkc74lVM5 — Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) November 26, 2023 Expand Tweet

Moore has established himself as one of the most instinctive and versatile safeties in college football. He’s known for his coverage range, ball skills, and ability to play both deep and in the box. Moore’s football IQ and anticipation allow him to make plays on the ball and support against the run, traits that have led to strong production and leadership on a Michigan defense that consistently ranks among the nation’s best.

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals’ defensive front seven is now a strength, but the interior secondary could use an injection of youth and upside, particularly if the team wants to keep pace with the high-powered passing attacks in the NFC West. Moore’s ability to erase mistakes and create turnovers would give Arizona a true difference-maker at safety, potentially forming a formidable tandem with any young corners already in the fold.

Drafting Moore would also fit the Cardinals’ recent trend of targeting high-IQ, versatile defenders capable of impacting multiple phases of the game. As the 2025 college season unfolds, Moore’s stock could rise even further, making him a prospect Arizona’s front office must monitor closely.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Despite improvements across the roster, the interior offensive line remains a glaring need for the Cardinals heading into 2026. While much of the early draft buzz surrounds tackles, Utah’s Spencer Fano stands out as a lineman with the flexibility and upside to address Arizona’s most pressing offensive concern.

Utah OT Spencer Fano is a top-3 player on my summer scouting board for the 2026 draft – top-end athlete

– routinely wins the leverage battle

– elite run blocker

– automatic mirror when blocking inside counters

– patient and technically advanced hands in pass pro pic.twitter.com/6srUwW4fzb — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fano has played both left and right tackle at Utah, but his size (6-foot-5, 304 pounds) and movement skills have some scouts projecting him as a guard at the next level. In 2024, he allowed just one sack, showcasing his ability to protect the quarterback and handle a variety of pass-rushing threats. His understanding of leverage, angles, and hand placement make him an ideal candidate to shore up Arizona’s interior line, which struggled in both pass protection and run blocking last season.

For a team built around a mobile quarterback and a run-first offensive philosophy, upgrading the interior line is essential. Fano’s athleticism and experience against top competition make him a prime target if Arizona opts to address the trenches in 2026.

As the 2025 college football season kicks off, the Cardinals’ front office will be watching these prospects closely. Whether it’s adding a dynamic receiver, a playmaking safety, or a versatile offensive lineman, each represents a pathway toward solidifying Arizona’s foundation and accelerating their climb back to contention.