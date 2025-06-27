The Arizona Cardinals might need to upgrade their wide receiver depth while also getting an even better connection between Trey McBride and his quarterback. Meanwhile, here is one obvious Cardinals trade candidate entering the 2025 training camp.

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams fits the mold as a guy the Cardinals might be willing to deal. Before this year’s draft, Williams got tagged as the Cardinals’ best trade piece, according to Pro Football Focus,

“Williams could be on the move, given the right circumstances,” Bradley Locker wrote. “The former first-round pick turned in a 73.3 PFF pass-blocking grade last year, although he played just 343 total snaps. Still only 27 but a free agent in 2026, Williams would probably garner interest around the league.”

Contract could encourage Cardinals to move OT Jonah Williams

It’s not like the Cardinals are trying to get rid of Williams. But the five-year veteran will be a free agent in 2026. And he has three years (2021-23) of starting almost every game under his belt.

However, Williams played only six games in 2024. And there are questions surrounding his ability to be ready from the get-go this year. Things are trending up, according to azcardinals.com.

“Paris (Johnson Jr.) and Jonah are both going through a good offseason,” GM Monti Ossenfort said. “We will see in the spring (how much they do), but we don't have any concerns. We are ready to roll with both those guys.”

Williams is an important part of the Cardinals' 2025 plans. The team won’t give him away. And if Kelvin Beachum is on target, the Cardinals may not want to trade any of their offensive linemen. He predicted a big season, according to cardswire.com.

“We've got to get things done here this year, and that's just the nature of the NFL,” Beachum said. “This is a performance-based business. This is year three of this regime. Playoffs are long overdue in some regards, and we gotta find a way.

“You've got to talk about it. You can't be like, ‘oh, we don't have this piece. We don't have this piece. We lack in here.' No, no, it is time out for all those things. What is important is putting ourselves in a position to clock a ticket to be in the dance and then see what happens from there.”

Are the Cardinals in position to have standout season?

Furthermore, Beachum said the Cardinals have all of the ammunition they need.

“What about the offensive line? That box is checked. Well, what about the quarterback? Box is checked. What about the running back? Box is checked. Receivers, box is checked. DBs, box is checked. And then you spent a ton of money on the defensive line, and you drafted defensive line and you drafted corners. So like, what are we talking about?”

Meanwhile, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he wants all of his players to improve and be ready to soar in 2025, according to azcardinals.com.

“There is a lot they can work on as far as their development as players on and off the field. That's the expectation,” he said. “I don't want these guys to show up the same as when they left, or you're going to be behind.”

Across the line, the Cardinals have other weapons along with Williams, according to azcardinals.com.

“Right guard – Isaiah Adams. The one job that seems to be open, although the 2024 third-round pick has the inside track,” Darren Urban wrote. “Improved his strength in offseason, and needs to show out when the pads come on.

“Center – Hjalte Froholdt. In two seasons has developed into one of the underrated guys at the position in the league. Left guard – Evan Brown. Veteran returns after solid season a year ago. Left tackle – Paris Johnson Jr. Turning into the anchor left tackle — and leader — GM Monti Ossenfort was hoping he'd become.”

In particular, Adams could be a player who emerges, according to azcardinals.com.

“He got thrown a little into a fire last year, and what better way than to get tossed in there,” Froholdt said. “Make some mistakes and learn from it.”

Adams added, “I can feel the strength, and I can feel the game slowing down.”