With NFL teams across the nation now in the throes of training camp, there have been a flurry of rookie contract signings throughout the league. The majority of the league's second round picks didn't sign their initial contracts due to the guaranteed money they would receive. One by one, the rookies signed their deals. Now, it is down to two unsigned draft picks. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter), Arizona Cardinals rookie Will Johnson has signed his rookie contract.

255 of 257 draft picks are now signed. The last two to go: #Bengals DE Shemar Stewart (17) and #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (36). https://t.co/EpPnR7ZZGR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johnson is expected to compete for a major role on the defensive side of the ball. Although injuries led to the former Michigan standout to slide into the second round, he was still one of the draft's best cornerbacks when full healthy. The Cardinals will count on his contribution moving forward now that he's under contract. However, the story now becomes when Stewart and Judkins will sign their respective first contracts. However, each rookie has their own issues that they are dealing with. Will they join their NFL teams sooner rather than later?

Latest CBA has led to new types of contracts for NFL rookies

The odds of Jenkins signing any time soon do appear to be remote. The running back is facing major legal issues, as charges related to a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend have surfaced. The team has reportedly told Judkins to stay home, as his contract is the least of their worries at the moment. It's likely that the running back will be the last to sign his rookie contract, if he does at all. The NFL will watch how the legal system unfolds against Judkins before making its' decision.

As for Stewart, the first rounder is the last rookie in his round to not sign. The Bengals are also dealing with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute, so not having both pass rushers in camp is surely an issue they wish to resolve. Can the notoriously frugal franchise lock in Stewart before it's too late? If so, then he could have just as big a role on defense that Johnson will likely have in Arizona.