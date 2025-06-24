Arizona Cardinals' 2025 offseason has been defined by aggressive defensive upgrades and the headline-grabbing arrival of Marvin Harrison Jr. Yet, as training camp approaches, analysts have a clear consensus, the Cardinals’ receiving corps remains incomplete. The perfect move to round out this roster and maximize Kyler Murray’s “prove-it” season? Signing six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Despite the optimism surrounding Harrison Jr. and the continued development of tight end Trey McBride, Arizona’s pass-catching group lacks proven depth and veteran savvy. Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Cardinals’ receivers in the bottom half of the NFL, noting that after McBride and Harrison, there’s a significant drop-off in experience and production. Michael Wilson is a breakout candidate, but he’s yet to eclipse 600 yards in a season, and Zay Jones and Greg Dortch profile more as depth options than reliable starters.

This lack of established options is a concern for a team that finished just 18th in passing yards per game last year and is counting on Kyler Murray to take a leap with a new-look offense. Defenses will likely focus their attention on Harrison and McBride, daring the rest of the group to beat them. That’s where Allen’s presence could be transformative.

Keenan Allen Is The Ideal Fit

Keenan Allen, at 33, may not be the field-stretching dynamo he once was, but he remains one of the NFL’s most reliable route runners and chain-movers. Even in a challenging 2024 campaign with the Bears, hampered by injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, Allen posted 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. His ability to create separation, work the middle of the field, and serve as a security blanket for his quarterback is precisely what Arizona’s offense needs.

Multiple analysts, including ESPN’s Matt Bowen and NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha, have identified Arizona as Allen’s best landing spot, citing his fit as a steadying presence alongside Harrison Jr. and McBride. Allen’s experience would not only help Murray in critical situations but also take pressure off the young receivers, allowing them to develop without being forced into roles they’re not ready to handle.

Allen’s impact would be felt immediately in several ways:

Third Down Efficiency: Allen has long been one of the NFL’s premier third-down targets, using his precise routes to keep drives alive. Arizona ranked in the bottom third of the league in third-down conversion rate last season; Allen’s presence could help change that.

Red Zone Reliability: With 69 career touchdowns, Allen knows how to find soft spots in coverage near the goal line. His addition would give Murray another trusted option in the red zone, complementing McBride and Harrison.

Mentorship: Allen’s professionalism and preparation would be invaluable for Harrison Jr., Wilson, and the rest of the young receiving corps. His leadership could accelerate their development and help establish a winning culture in the locker room.