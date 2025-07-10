As the Arizona Cardinals gear up for their 2025 training camp, the buzz isn’t just about the promising rookies or the star-studded offense. Behind the scenes, some players who quietly contributed last season might soon find themselves wearing a different jersey.

Sure, the Cardinals have made headlines with their offseason defensive upgrades and the continued development of Kyler Murray and his offensive weapons. However, the roster remains fluid. Identifying sneaky trade candidates is crucial as the team balances talent, cap space, and positional depth. Here’s a look at two such players who could be moved before the pads go on.

Cardinals’ 2025 Offseason Review

A brief four-game win streak gave the Cardinals fleeting relevance during the 2024 NFL season. However, they mostly lacked identity. Aside from featuring the dynamic quarterback play of Murray, Arizona pretty much didn't have anything else.

That could change in 2025. GM Monti Ossenfort aggressively upgraded the defensive front. He signed edge rusher Josh Sweat and linebacker Baron Browning before drafting defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch. Head coach Jonathan Gannon, who masterminded Philadelphia’s elite 2022 Super Bowl defense, now has the tools to craft a similarly dominant unit in Arizona.

Last year, the Cardinals ranked just 21st in defense. However, resurgence on that end of the field could finally establish the Cardinals as NFC West contenders. Of course, that's in addition to the production of offensive stars like Murray, tight end Trey McBride, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Could they have added more weapons for Murray? Perhaps. That said, prioritizing defense was the right call to build a balanced, competitive roster.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Arizona Cardinals trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. WR Greg Dortch

Greg Dortch is a versatile slot receiver and return specialist whose skill set makes him valuable on multiple fronts. However, the Cardinals’ wide receiver room is crowded and increasingly defined by younger, ascending talents such as Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson. With these two emerging as clear starters, Dortch’s offensive snaps could diminish in 2025.

Though Dortch is currently listed as the primary punt returner, he faces competition from players like DeeJay Dallas. Again, this could further limit Dortch's role. His versatility and special teams prowess keep him relevant. Still, the Cardinals might view him as expendable given the depth at receiver and the need to free up roster space.

Trading Dortch could benefit Arizona by providing another draft pick or future asset while allowing a team in need of a dynamic slot receiver and returner to bolster their lineup. His experience and reliability in special teams make him an attractive trade chip. That is especially true for contenders looking to add depth without sacrificing cap flexibility.

2. DL Justin Jones

Justin Jones is a solid, experienced defensive tackle who contributed as a rotational player last season. However, with the Cardinals’ recent additions of younger defensive linemen like Nolen and Burch, Jones might be relegated to a backup role behind starter Dalvin Tomlinson. This shift limits his snaps and impact on the field.

Jones’ ability to play inside and contribute on passing downs still makes him a valuable asset. Yet, Arizona’s focus on youth and salary cap management could make moving Jones a logical decision. His contract is manageable. This increases his trade appeal to teams seeking to bolster their interior defensive line with a player who has starting experience and pass-rush ability.

A trade involving Jones could help the Cardinals maintain financial flexibility while giving Jones a chance to compete for a larger role elsewhere. For a contender looking to add depth and versatility on the defensive front, Jones would be a savvy pickup.

Roster Taking Shape

As the Cardinals approach the start of their 2025 training camp, the roster is taking shape but still holds some uncertainty. Sure, the focus rightly remains on the defensive upgrades and the continued growth of Murray’s offensive weapons. Having said that, savvy front offices know that trades involving players like Greg Dortch and Justin Jones could provide valuable assets and roster flexibility.

Dortch’s versatility as a slot receiver and return specialist, combined with the Cardinals’ crowded wide receiver depth chart, makes him a prime candidate to be moved. Meanwhile, Jones’ solid interior defensive skills and backup status amid a youth movement could also lead to a trade that benefits both him and Arizona.

With the NFC West becoming increasingly competitive, the Cardinals must balance immediate needs with long-term planning. These sneaky trade candidates could be key pieces in that puzzle, quietly reshaping the roster as training camp approaches.