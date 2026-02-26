While the Atlanta Falcons decide their quarterback future, they also have to make room to attack the help market. And here is one free agent who would fix the Falcons’ biggest flaw heading into the 2026 season.

Coming off a hot 2025 finish that gave them hope, the Falcons — under new head coach Kevin Stefanski — still need a free-agent boost. Their two glaring needs are on the defensive line and at wide receiver.

But because of the market, the choice is clear.

WR Alex Pierce could fix what ails the Falcons

The reasoning behind this move is simple. Pierce is a free agent. He’s highly ranked as a free agent. And he fits what the Falcons need.

Atlanta has one of the better wide receivers in the league with Drake London. All London needs to emerge into Pro Bowl status is having a guy on the other side who defenses truly fear.

And that player is Pierce. His 79.3 grade ranked him No. 20 at wide receiver in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. But that doesn’t tell the story of his Falcons match. This does:

“Pierce delivered a career year in 2025, ranking 16th among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (81.0) and 17th in yards per route run (2.10), PFF wrote. “A true downfield threat, he led the NFL in average depth of target (20.0) and yards per reception (21.3).”

The Falcons might say, gimme those numbers opposite London and the soaring begins.

How high could Alec Pierce fly with Falcons?

This could be a game-changing move, according to bleacherreport.com. Before the injury to Daniel Jones, Pierce hit his stride and then some.

“His rapport with Jones was on full display between Weeks 7-10, a four-game stretch in which Pierce reeled in 17 of his 35 targets for 366 yards and a touchdown,” Alex Kay wrote. “That type of production extrapolated across a 17-game regular season would result in 1,555 yards on just 72 catches.

“While it would be unreasonable to expect that sort of consistent production, he clearly has the potential to remain a 1,000-plus-yard receiver in the coming years.”

Of course, he needs to be on a team with a quarterback who can make the downfield threat real. That’s another reason why he is a great fit for the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. has elite arm strength. It’s a match made in heaven.

“If Pierce lands with a team that employs a strong-armed quarterback who doesn't shy away from the deep ball and can leverage the wideout's talent against single-high coverage, he'll be in line for a monster 2026 season,” Kay wrote.

Sure, other teams have strong-armed quarterbacks. One in Buffalo comes to mind. And the Bills need Pierce, too.

How much will Alec Pierce earn on the open market?

Therefore, it won’t be an easy chase for Pierce. The Colts will desperately try to keep him. And if he hits the market, the battle begins.

It will cost cash. Pierce will command $20 million annually over four years, according to Spotrac. That’s a significant investment.

But remember, the idea is to fix the Falcons' biggest flaw. The team’s offense is on the brink of greatness, assuming Penix Jr. comes back from his injury without suffering a drop off.

But that greatness hinges on the addition of one more threat. It also assumes the Falcons will keep Kyle Pitts Jr.

Now, look at the potential. A true WR1 in London, arguably one of the top three running backs in the NFL in Bijan Robinson, and a potential top three tight end in Pitts. Also, Penix is still considered to have a high quarterback ceiling.

The offensive line isn’t perfect. But it’s good enough to get the team where it wants to go. This isn’t a Super Bowl threat of a team right now. But the addition of Pierce puts the Falcons a whole lot closer.

If the Falcons become a whole offense, they will only need to improve their defense in increments to become a serious playoff contender. But, of course, the quarterback position will likely determine whether they can go from playoff threat to Super Bowl contender. They have some of the exact pieces to get themselves into the elite conversation. But some of that hinges on whether edge rusher James Pearce Jr. gets suspended by the NFL.