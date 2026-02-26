According to the NFLPA, the Atlanta Falcons just hired the worst head coach in the NFL. A leaked initial report from the annual grading scale gave Kevin Stefanski the lowest rating among head coaches during his 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns.

The NFLPA gave Stefanski a “C-” grade for his 2025 season, according to Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic.' Stefanski was the only one to receive that grade, which was the lowest among all 32 head coaches.

NFLPA HC report card results: A+ — Sean McVay, Dan Quinn

A — Ben Johnson, Dan Campbell, Andy Reid, Kevin O’Connell, Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, Nick Sirianni, Mike Tomlin, Mike Macdonald

A- — Sean McDermott, Dave Canales, Zac Taylor, Brian Schottenheimer, DeMeco Ryans, Shane… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 26, 2026

The NFLPA grades are based on anonymous surveys submitted by active players. The head coach grades consider all factors, from success on the field to personality, treatment of players, leadership, professionalism and much more.

Stefanski earned the same “C-” grade from the NFLPA in 2025. The association has been notoriously harsh on Cleveland, only giving an “A-” grade to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2025.

Although Stefanski earned two AP NFL Coach of the Year awards in his six years with the Browns, he continues to receive shade from his players. Nobody has been a bigger Stefanski critic than Baker Mayfield, who wasted no time throwing his former head coach under the bus when he got hired by the Falcons.

Stefanski's back is already against the wall in his second head coaching opportunity. Not only is he coming off an abrupt firing, but he steps into a role with the Falcons, who expect immediate results. Atlanta just fired Raheem Morris after consecutive 8-9 seasons, both of which ended without a playoff appearance.

Despite improving the team, Morris became the third head coach the Falcons fired since 2020. Owner Arthur Blank also fired general manager Terry Fontenot at the end of the 2025 season, as he has become increasingly impatient by the year.