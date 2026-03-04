NFL Free Agency is about to start, and there are a lot of stories that could shape the way the league looks next year. One of the biggest stories is what will happen with the Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Pitts. They recently franchise-tagged Kyle Pitts, and he would be a prime suspect to be traded due to the Falcons wanting to get more draft capital after only having five picks this year.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones wrote a piece on what might happen with free agency starting soon, and he noted how Pitts fits the bill for the Falcons to make a move on. His $15 million salary is one to work with for teams around the league, and it would make sense given the Falcons' only five picks in this year's draft.

One of the biggest reasons why the Falcons might make a move, as Jones points out, is that they do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft after trading up to draft James Pearce Jr., but now he is in trouble with the law due to domestic violence charges. Due to the charges, he could be facing a season-long suspension and a potential release from the Falcons.

At 25, Pitts finished second among all tight ends in receptions with 88 and receiving yards with 928 last season, trailing only Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals. Pitts added a career-high five touchdown catches. He was voted as AP second-team All-Pro.

It was a major rebound year for Pitts, including one of the best games ever for a tight end. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December, Pitts had 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first tight end to reach at least 150 yards with three touchdowns in a game since Shannon Sharpe in 1996.

Until last year, Pitts struggled with inconsistency due to injuries from 2022 to 2024. However, he had 1,026 yards on 68 catches in his rookie year. He was the first tight end to reach 1,000 yards as a rookie since Mike Ditka in 1961 and the first tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey in 2002. After the year he just had, he could be a prime trade asset for the Falcons if they wanted to make a move.