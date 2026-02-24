Known for his illustrious wrestling career spanning across decades and promotions, WWE legend Jim Duggan had a beginning completely different from WWE. While more common in pro-wrestling now, Duggan hailed from an NFL background before making it big in wrestling.

Recently on X, Atlanta Falcons, Duggan's first NFL team, shared his first-ever football paycheck. Falcons uploaded and shared a photo from WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw’” Jim Duggan's first paycheck from the Falcons, when he was signed to the team in 1977. His first paycheck shows a detailed breakdown of his pay, from the taxes he paid to his ultimate net pay of $1948.92.

Duggan was signed to the Falcons as a free agent in 1977. However, his NFL career shortly came to an end due to a series of knee injuries. Duggan then left football before transitioning to wrestling.

Multiple WWE stars take a dig at Tom Brady's ‘cute' comments

A few weeks ago, ahead of Super Bowl 60, Logan Paul and Tom Brady sat down for a chat that soon turned into a heated argument over wrestlers' and footballers' skill sets. While Paul flaunted his WWE achievements, Brady responded with a cute dig.

Shortly after, several WWE stars united to bounce back and respond to Brady's comments. “What's Tom Brady done? He's thrown a football across a field that was caught by [Rob] Gronkowski. Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserve the credit. But Tom Brady?” Paul Heyman noted.

While Drew McIntyre claimed that Brady's statements did not annoy him. “For those who think it is cute, and it is fluffy, and it's all sweet and stuff, you can come and try. You can lace up some boots. And then, let's watch you puke,” Former NXT Champion Oba Femi said.