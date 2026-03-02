General Manager Ian Cunningham recently set off rumors in the NFL by officially confirming that the Atlanta Falcons will release Kirk Cousins on the first day of the new league year in March.

This strategic move aligns with a broader organizational overhaul under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and team president Matt Ryan.

Although Cousins stepped into the starting role last season following an injury to Michael Penix Jr., leading the team to a 5-3 record and throwing for 1,721 yards, the franchise is now prioritizing a future centered around their young draft pick.

Cousins is entering the open market as a seasoned veteran with significant starting experience, having earned $100 million during his tenure in Atlanta.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Cousins is seeking a very specific situation in free agency.

Unlike other quarterbacks who might accept the veteran minimum while their previous teams cover their salaries, Cousins reportedly wants a deal that reflects his status as a true starter.

He is expected to target a contract in the range of $12 million to $14 million to ensure that his next team is fully committed to his leadership on the field.

This desire stems from a renewed passion for the game after his successful run late last season, although he remains cautious about how quickly circumstances can change, given several years of organizational instability and recent benchings.

Despite his history with the Minnesota Vikings, a return to his former team seems unlikely.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic explained on the Scoop City podcast that the Vikings are focused on developing JJ McCarthy.

Russini indicated that while a reunion might seem appealing on paper, the priority in Minnesota is to advance McCarthy's career rather than bringing back their former quarterback.

This leaves Cousins to explore other potential opportunities, possibly with the Indianapolis Colts or by waiting for an injury-induced vacancy during training camp.

Regardless of where he ends up, Cousins' top priority remains finding an organization that views him as the clear leader of the offense.