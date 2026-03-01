The Atlanta Falcons have entered a new era by hiring Kevin Stefanski, who received the lowest grade among all head coaches in the latest NFLPA report cards.

Players surveyed from his 2025 season with the Browns gave him a C- rating, specifically criticizing his leadership and professionalism.

Despite his previous accolades as Coach of the Year, Stefanski faces immediate pressure from owner Arthur Blank, who has shown a lack of patience by firing previous leadership after several mediocre seasons.

This coaching change coincides with the Falcons' decision to release Kirk Cousins before his substantial $67.9 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.

While Cousins plans to remain active and selective in free agency, Atlanta is exploring the trade market for various backup quarterbacks as developmental or depth options.

And rumors from the NFL Combine, according to ESPN, suggest that veteran Joe Flacco is expected to follow Stefanski to Atlanta, providing a reliable bridge in case young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is not yet ready to lead the team.

Article Continues Below

Earlier this February, the 41-year-old Flacco officially dismissed retirement rumors after completing his 18th NFL season.

He recently earned a Pro Bowl selection as an injury replacement, following a productive campaign where he recorded 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Flacco expressed a strong desire to continue playing meaningful football, emphasizing that he remains focused on staying in shape and is prepared for a new opportunity, despite being unfamiliar with the complex dynamics behind the scenes in front offices.

By bringing in a veteran who already understands Stefanski’s system, the organization hopes to stabilize the roster while mentoring Penix Jr. for the future.

As the new league year approaches, the success of this veteran-heavy strategy will determine whether Atlanta can finally achieve the postseason results that have eluded the franchise in recent years.