The Atlanta Falcons have given a significant promotion to an HBCU alumnus. Atlanta Falcons Vice President of Marketing Shannon Joyner is being promoted to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, per a statement by the Atlanta Falcons.

He is one of four Atlanta Falcons staff members receiving a promotion, alongside Deputy General Counsel Nick Brown, Vice President of Operations Spencer Treadwell, and Senior Director of Operations Brandon Roth. Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles spoke about the promotions.

“Over the past several months, we have evaluated every aspect of our business operations to identify ways to maximize efficiency and alignment across our business,” said Beadles. “I'm thrilled to announce the promotion of Shannon, Nick, Spencer and Brandon. Our organization has benefitted greatly by having each of them here, not only as dedicated associates, but as outstanding people and leaders who put our values in action. They have my full confidence and support as they step into their new roles.”

Article Continues Below

Joyner is an alumnus of Morehouse College and graduated with a bachelor’s in marketing. He then attended Harvard Business School and achieved his Master of Business Administration. Before joining the Falcons, Joyner worked in several sports business positions, such as in global marketing partnerships with the NBA from 2008 to 2012. He then moved to Nike, working for four years with the company in the global marketing development program and as the global brand director of Nike Direct.

He then made the leap to join the Atlanta Falcons. He initially joined as the Director of Marketing, serving in the position from 2018 to 2022. He was then promoted to Senior Director of Marketing from April 2022 to March 2023. In his most recent position, he was promoted to Vice President of Marketing, serving from March 2023 to February 2026. He has now assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

In the statement, the Falcons pinpoint several successful initiatives that Joyner has created within the organization, such as the Dirty Bird's Kickoff Rally, the 404 Day giveback program, and the Sunday's retail collection. Over the offseason, the Falcons underwent several changes in the organization, including Matt Ryan being hired as President of Football.