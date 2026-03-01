The Miami Dolphins are going through a complicated offseason that could result in a complete overhaul of their roster. After benching Tua Tagovailoa late in the 2025 season, General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is exploring trade options for the former top pick. However, a post-June 1 release remains a possibility to manage a staggering $99.2 million dead money hit. This significant financial burden could complicate Miami's interest in free agent Malik Willis.

The recent departures of veteran stars like Tyreek Hill indicate that the organization is fully committed to a total reset.

According to a report from ESPN, this uncertainty in Florida has created an intriguing opportunity for the Atlanta Falcons. Insider Jeremy Fowler noted that an NFL head coach reached out unsolicited to suggest that the Falcons keep an eye on Tagovailoa. This unexpected insight comes as the Falcons aggressively retool their depth chart under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Acquiring a veteran quarterback like Tagovailoa would provide the Falcons with an established starter as they aim to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017, potentially shifting the power balance in the NFC South.

To facilitate such a significant move, Atlanta has already begun creating the necessary financial space by parting ways with established depth. The team recently released former Pro Bowl special-teamer and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, a decision that generated $2.64 million in immediate cap space.

With free agency set to begin on March 11, the Falcons are projected to have up to $28 million in available funds.

If the unsolicited buzz from the NFL Combine proves accurate, the Falcons are positioning themselves to capitalize on Miami's roster reset and secure a new franchise player.

The coming weeks will reveal whether this ambitious plan can transform the Falcons into a legitimate playoff contender for the 2026 season.