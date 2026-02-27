The Atlanta Falcons are dismissing new assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes just hours after reporter Justin Spiro detailed the rape and physical assault allegations a woman made against the 32-year-old. The team issued a statement acknowledging the accusations and revealed it was “in the process of gathering information.” Management is now moving forward without Lewis, just weeks after head coach Kevin Stefanski added him to his staff.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place in December of 2024, while Lewis was serving as a graduate assistant at Michigan. The victim claims she was beaten and then sexually assaulted at an Ann Arbor hotel, per Spiro. She then reportedly revealed the alleged crimes to then-Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, who is currently dealing with his own shocking legal case. She had not contacted the police at this time.

Lewis allegedly committed physical abuse against her again in January 2025. Neighbors called authorities after hearing a disturbance from the woman's apartment in Milford, Michigan. She told Spiro she did not disclose the abuse to the police out of fear for her safety. She reported the alleged rape in February of 2026 and filed a Personal Protection Order against LaTroy Lewis. The Falcons obviously feel they have enough information to terminate the former NFL linebacker's employment.

Justin Spiro revealed a graphic and disturbing text that he says was sent from Lewis to the woman in November of 2024, which detailed sexual and physically abusive acts. He also claims that Moore sent a message to the alleged victim last November, urging her to engage in sexual activity with him. Per Spiro, the two also communicated in the lead-up and aftermath of Moore's firing from Michigan (accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member).

Despite everything that was reportedly brought to the now-ex HC's attention, Sherrone Moore still endorsed LaTroy Lewis to Toledo before the 2025 college football season. The national championship-winning offensive coordinator may now have more questions to answer following Spiro's social media posts.

But Lewis is at the center of this story. The Tennessee alum played two games for the Houston Texans in 2017 before eventually transitioning to coaching. He was Toledo's DL coach for one season before agreeing to serve the same position at UConn. He then jumped to the Falcons when the opportunity presented itself.

LaTroy Lewis has now lost that job and could face serious legal punishment.