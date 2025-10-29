In response to the impact of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank‘s foundation has made a big donation.

It was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The foundation released a statement on the matter. They are donating initial grants of $1.5 million to World Central Kitchen as well as another $1 million to Team Rubicon. Their pre-investment for CARE USA's Humanitarian Surge Fund is also being “activated to rapidly deploy disaster relief resources.”

“Jamaica and the Caribbean hold a special place in my heart, filled with meaningful family memories,” Blank said in the statement. “The impact of Hurricane Melissa is profound, but so is the resilience of people in this region.

“We're humbled to support Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen with an initial grant to help address immediate needs in the community with disaster relief and nourishing meals. While the road ahead will be long, our hearts are with those affected, and we hope our support brings comfort and strength along the way,” he continued.

Arthur Blank's Falcons are in 3rd place in the NFC South

The Falcons are currently 3-4 and are in third place in the NFC South. Head coach Raheem Morris is in the midst of his second full season with the team. They went 8-9 under Morris in their first season with him in 2024.

Previously, Morris spent several years as the Falcons' assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. He remained part of the team in various roles through the 2020 season. He was promoted to interim head coach during the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. While they went 4-7 under Morris, they finished 4-12 overall.

Morris was then hired by the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive coordinator. He returned to the Falcons in 2024 as their proper head coach.

The Falcons started the year 3-2 after beating the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks. However, they have since lost two straight to the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Coming up, the Falcons will play the New England Patriots before traveling to Berlin, Germany, for a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.